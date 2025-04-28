High school sports roundup: April 26, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: April 28, 2025

Softball

Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 11-4

Meadowdale freshman Zoe De Mello (14) watches a pitch in a game against Lake Washington High School at Meadowdale High School on Saturday, April 26. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Freshman pitcher Payton Aldridge started in the circle for the Mavericks.
Hailey Bernards focuses on a fly ball out to her right field position.
Mav senior Jaeden Sajec (8) slides safely into second base.
Senior pitcher Olivia Feistel (11) came in to pitch in relief.
Madison Mitchell (left) gets a double high five from Coach Julia Reuble.
Mavs freshman Arianna Lyon (left) puts a tag on a Lake Washington runner at third base.
Senior catcher Peyton Fry (right) is greeted at home plate after her home run over the left field fence.

No details reported

Records: Lake Washington 2-16; Meadowdale 5-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday April 28; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-6

Kamiak offense highlights:

Gabriella Veighey: 3 or 4, 2B, R, 3 RBI
Emma Stansfield: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI
Synclair Mawudeku: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Abby McCorvey: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, 2 R
Audrey Sommer: 1 for 3, RBI
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 4, RBI
Helena Marsh: 1 for 3
Madeline Jones: 1 for 3
Records: Kamiak 11-4; Edmonds-Woodway 11-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Monday April 28; 4:00 p.m.

Track and Field

Mountlake Terrace Girls Win the Eason Invitational

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks Girls Track and Field team won the prestigious 35th Annual Eason Invitational at Snohomish High School on Saturday.  The Eason featured over 90 schools and more than 1000 athletes from Washington, Oregon and British Columbia.  Edmonds School District athletes from Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale participated in the invitational.

Junior Brynlee Dubiel won two individual hurdle events with times of 14.79 in the 100-meter race and a 45.02 in the 300 meters.  Both times are new school records. Dubiel also ran the first leg of the 4 x 100 relay race, helping Mountlake Terrace to a seventh-place finish (50.11) in that event along with teammates Allison Mervin, Haruna DiPippo and Taylor Williams.
Mervin, a junior, also placed in two jumping events, taking second place in the long jump with a distance of 17′ 11″ and fourth place in the triple jump with a 36′ 2.5″.
Other contributors to the Hawks victory included a second-place finish and new school record (10:28.97) by the 4 x 800-meter relay team of Sonita Chen, Mifa Tran, Cymmantha Erickson and Sadie Renick.  Junior Sierra Swan had a second-place finish in the Javelin with a best throw of 116′ 11″.

Top girls team scores:
1. Mountlake Terrace 50.5
2. Tumwater 44
3. Mt. Si 37
4. Inglemoor 37
5. Issaquah 33.75
6. Adrienne Nelson 33
7. Anacortes 28
8. Snohomish 26
8. Skyline 26
10. Sehome 25.5

Top boys team scores:
1. Lake Washington 54
2. Kamiak 51.6
3. Tumwater 41
4. Glacier Peak 34
5. Liberty (Issaquah) 27.5
6. Redmond 26
T7. Anacortes 25
T7. Bremerton 25
9. Issaquah 24
T10. Bush 20
T10. Bellingham 20

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Frank Goddard Stadium (Mariner High School)
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Everett and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

98th Annual A.C. Davis Invitational

At Eisenhower High School in Yakima

Girls team scores:
1. Ellensburg 130
2. Selah 116.5
3. Hanford 92
4. Lynnwood 77.5
5. Eisenhower 50.5
6. Davis 47
7. Cashmere 45
8. West Valley (Yakima) 42
9. Sunnyside 28
10. Quincy 20.5
11. Goldendale 20
12. Ferris 19
13. Mabton 4

Boys team scores:
1. Ellensburg 169.5
2. Hanford 114
3. Eisenhower 103
4. Cashmere 96.5
5. Selah 51
6. West Valley (Yakima) 37
7. Goldendale 31
8. Lynnwood 26
9. Davis 25
10. Liberty Bell 20
11. La Salle 18
12. Ferris 13
13. Sunnyside 10
14. Quincy 2

More results are here.

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Monroe; Thursday May 1; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School










