High school sports roundup: April 26, 2025

Softball
Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 11-4
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-6
Kamiak offense highlights:
Track and Field
Mountlake Terrace Girls Win the Eason Invitational
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks Girls Track and Field team won the prestigious 35th Annual Eason Invitational at Snohomish High School on Saturday. The Eason featured over 90 schools and more than 1000 athletes from Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. Edmonds School District athletes from Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale participated in the invitational.
Top girls team scores:
1. Mountlake Terrace 50.5
2. Tumwater 44
3. Mt. Si 37
4. Inglemoor 37
5. Issaquah 33.75
6. Adrienne Nelson 33
7. Anacortes 28
8. Snohomish 26
8. Skyline 26
10. Sehome 25.5
Top boys team scores:
1. Lake Washington 54
2. Kamiak 51.6
3. Tumwater 41
4. Glacier Peak 34
5. Liberty (Issaquah) 27.5
6. Redmond 26
T7. Anacortes 25
T7. Bremerton 25
9. Issaquah 24
T10. Bush 20
T10. Bellingham 20
98th Annual A.C. Davis Invitational
At Eisenhower High School in Yakima
Girls team scores:
1. Ellensburg 130
2. Selah 116.5
3. Hanford 92
4. Lynnwood 77.5
5. Eisenhower 50.5
6. Davis 47
7. Cashmere 45
8. West Valley (Yakima) 42
9. Sunnyside 28
10. Quincy 20.5
11. Goldendale 20
12. Ferris 19
13. Mabton 4
Boys team scores:
1. Ellensburg 169.5
2. Hanford 114
3. Eisenhower 103
4. Cashmere 96.5
5. Selah 51
6. West Valley (Yakima) 37
7. Goldendale 31
8. Lynnwood 26
9. Davis 25
10. Liberty Bell 20
11. La Salle 18
12. Ferris 13
13. Sunnyside 10
14. Quincy 2
Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Monroe; Thursday May 1; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
