High school sports roundup for April 1, 2025

Boys Soccer

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Lynnwood goals:

Henry Torres

Kai Ahumada

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3, 2-5; Meadowdale 0-4, 1-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 4; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 4; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

Archbishop Murphy goals:

Zach Mohr (2)

Kyler Phillips

Archbishop Murphy assists:

Henrey Fahey

Paul Holeman

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis

Jesus Ortiz Suarez

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0-1, 5-0-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 3-2-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-3-1, 1-5-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 337-385

Top individual scores:

1. Sophi Cordova (L) 44

2. Elaine Li (AM) 49

3. Stella Tepley (AM) 51

T4. Wei Wei Cordova (L) 53

T4. Megan Cisneros (AM) 53

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 15; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 15; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-2

Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3

Daniella Caparrosa (EW) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-2

Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Tiffanie Gavzorig (EW) 7-6 (7-0), 6-3

Doubles:

Darcy Brennan/Sydney Bates (EW) defeated Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) 6-4, 6-4

Tayler Simbulan/Naomi Aquino (L) defeated Ava Oliver/Madeline Cruz (EW) 7-5, 7-5

Simryn Gill/Abby Peterson (EW) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-4, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Mignoga (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-2, 6-0

Micah Crose (S) defeated Claire Yim (M) 6-2, 6-1

Melina Lee (S) defeated Kyaiyah Lin (M) 5-7, 6-1, 10-6

Doubles:

Mari Brittle/Mari Brittle/Bridget Cox (S) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 6-0, 6-0

Cally Webb/Addy Falkin (S) defeated Jacque Rochel/Jordan DuJardin (M) 6-1, 6-0

Lilah Becker/Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) 6-2, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School