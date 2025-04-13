High school sports roundup for April 11, 2025

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Myles Triplett hit a game-winning, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring DJ McGuire and Owen Gill, capping off a three-run inning to deliver the Lynnwood Royals their first win of the season, 3-2 over the Meadowdale Mavericks.

The game was primarily a pitching dual through the first six innings of the game. Meadowdale senior and Texas Tech baseball commit Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate pitched six shutout innings, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out 15 hitters.

Freshman Lynnwood pitcher Lukas Holmer kept the Royals in the game, pitching a complete game, allowing seven hits, two unearned runs and only one walk while striking out five.

Meadowdale went to their bullpen in the seventh inning and that is when Lynnwood was finally able to get their offense going. The Royals put two base runners on to start the inning when Kevin Basulto Martinez reached on an error followed by a walk to McGuire. Gavin Overstreet then laid down a two-strike sacrifice bunt to advance both runners.

Mathias Castillo put the Royals on the board with a single to right field, scoring Martinez to make it 2-1. Triplett came up two batters later and with two outs and a one ball/two strike count, lined the game winner down the left field line.

Lynnwood pitching:

Lukas Holmer: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Myles Triplett: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, SAC

Lukas Holmer: 1 for 4, 2B

Ryder Bowman: 1 for 2, BB, SB

Mathias Castillo Borrero: 1 for 3, RBI,

DJ McGuire: BB, R, SAC

Owen Gill: BB, R

Kevin Basulto Martinez: R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 15 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 2 for 4, 2 R

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 2, BB

Parker Elliott: 1 for 3, RBI

Caleb Braithwaite: 1 for 3

Malcolm Smith: RBI

Talan Plane: 1 for 1

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 1 for 4

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-7, 1-11; Meadowdale 1-6, 2-9

Next game: Lynnwood at Meadowdale; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 1-0

Toshi Gilginas walked with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning, scoring Finn Crawford for the game’s only run as the Warriors defeated the Scots 1-0.

Lukas Wanke started the game for Edmonds-Woodway, pitching seven shutout innings and allowing only one hit and four walks along with four strikeouts. Declan Crawford finished out the game with three shutout innings, allowing one hit, three walks and six strikeouts.

Oli Verdoes was the starting pitcher for Shorecrest, throwing eight shutout innings, allowing three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. Gavin Leptich pitched the final two innings for Shorecrest, allowing two hits, two walks, one earned run and two strikeouts.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0, 8-4; Shorecrest 3-2, 8-4

Next game: Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-1, 10-3

Next game: Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorecrest 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Joey Dornay and Ryan Farrell

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-1, 5-3-1; Shorecrest 3-2-1, 4-3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 15; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace tied Lynnwood 2-2

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Andrew Seyler (2)

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Nicholas Barushka (2)

Lynnwood goals:

Henrry Torres

Prince Charles

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-3-2, 2-5-2; Lynnwood 1-4-1, 2-6-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 15; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 2-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 5-1, 9-1; Meadowdale 0-6, 1-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School