High school sports roundup for April 17, 2025

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale vs Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 22; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, April 21; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-3, 6-0

Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-4, 6-4

Taylor Simbulan (L) defeated Jenna Oh (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) defeated Ahna Elseberry/Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Naomi Aquino/Melissa Seng (L) defeated Camden Curtis/Sumaya Ali (MT) 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Anka Ariunsaihan/Delina Gidey (MT) 3-6, 6-3, 10-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Friday, April 18; 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0

Archbishop Murphy goal: Zach Mohr

Archbishop Murphy assist: Henry Fahey

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-0-1, 9-0-2; Meadowdale 0-8, 1-10

Meadowdale next game: at Mariner; Tuesday, April 22; 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Team scores:

1. Shorewood 163 (+19)

2. Archbishop Murphy 164 (+20)

3. Meadowdale 170 (+26)

4. Shorecrest 174 (+30)

5. Edmonds-Woodway 181 (+37)

6. Lynnwood 199 (+55)

7. Mountlake Terrace 201 (+57)

Individual top scores:

T1. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 35 (-1)

T1. Jack Duffy, Archbishop Murphy 35 (-1)

3. Chase Hanby, Shorewood 36 (E)

4. Keldan Pablo, Archbishop Murphy 38 (+2)

T5. Tyson Lasconia, Shorecrest 40 (+4)

T5. Peter Kosten, Shorewood 40 (+4)

7. Nate Yglesias, Edmonds-Woodway 42 (+6)

T8. Mason Delaney, Mountlake Terrace 43 (+7)

T8. Kyler Bishop, Meadowdale 43 (+7)

T8. Oliver Truong, Shorewood 43 (+7)

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, April 22; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace next match: Edmonds Cup (all three schools and Lynnwood); Thursday, April 24; noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 23; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: 31st Annual Burlington-Edison Golf Invitational; Monday, April 21; 8 a.m. at Skagit Golf and Country Club

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-2

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Lukas Wanke: 7 IP, 6 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Lukas Wanke: 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 4, 2R, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 3, 2 R

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 9-6; Archbishop Murphy 5-5, 10-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Liberty (Renton); Saturday April 19; 11:00 a.m. at T-Mobile Park

Track and Field

Edmonds-Woodway vs Jackson

Girls team scores – Jackson defeats Edmonds-Woodway 86.5-72.5

Boys team scores – Jackson defeats Edmonds-Woodway 100.5-58.5

Click here for individual event results

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Viking Classic; Saturday, April 19; noon at Lake Stevens High School

Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest

No team scores reported

Click here for individual event results

Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett and Lynnwood; Thursday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, April 24; 3 p.m. at Frank Goddard Stadium at Mariner High School

Kamiak/Lynnwood/Marysville Pilchuck

No results reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Everett and Meadowdale; Thursday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School