High school sports roundup for April 17, 2025

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 9-2

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, 3B, RBI

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 2, HBP, 2 R, RBI

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3, HBP, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Helena Marsh: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 4, R

Abby McCorvey: HBP, R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Helena Marsh: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Archbishop Murphy hitting highlights:

Carly Madhavan: 2 for 3, R

Ari Dixon: 1 for 3, RBI, SB

Markella Vick: R

Maddie Evans: RBI

Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:

Ari Dixon: 6 K

Saylah Lopez: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 8-3; Archbishop Murphy 6-2, 9-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, April 18: 6:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 8-3

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 9-5; Meadowdale 3-2, 4-6

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, April 18; 4 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-7

Stanwood offense highlights:

Addi Anderson: 3 for 4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Jordan Rancourt: 2 for 3, HBP, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Megan Stuic: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Rubi Lopez: 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 SB

Reagan Ryan: 1 for 3, HBP, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB

Jemma Lopez: BB, R, RBI, 2 SB

Stanwood pitching highlights:

Megan Stuic: 5 IP, 10 K

Addi Anderson: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Charlotte Snook: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI

Hailey Taron: 2 for 4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Evie Snow: 2 for 4, R, SB

Jordyn Stokes: 2 for 4, 2B, R

Bri Reyes: 1 for 4, R, SB

Olivia Brown: BB, 2 R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 3.1 IP, 5 K

Charlotte Snook: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Records: Stanwood 9-1; Mountlake Terrace 5-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, April 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 27-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-6, 4-8; Lynnwood 0-5, 1-10

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, April 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Baseball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 8-3

Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:

Cooper Thompson: 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Henry Gabalis: 3 for 4, 3B, R, 3 RBI

Reese Logsdon: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Mason Reinhard: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R

Cole McCourt: 2 for 3, BB

Riley Putman: 1 for 1, 2 R, RBI

Jameson Crow: 1 for 1, RBI

Myles Hulse: 1 for 4, RBI

Zach Boucek: RBI, SAC

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Declan Crawford: 5 IP, 7 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 3, R

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, R, 2 SB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 3, RBI

Luke Boland: HBP, R, SB

Aksel Forseth: RBI

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-4, 10-5; Edmonds-Woodway 5-2, 8-6

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 17; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 4-3

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Layton Rongholt: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Owen Meek: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Cian Henry: 1 for 2, R, SB

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-8; Stanwood 11-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Friday, April 18; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 5-2

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Ryder Bowman: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Ryder Bowman: 2 for 4, 2B, R, SB

Mathias Castillo Borrero: 1 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI

Douglas McGuire: HBP, R, SAC

Kevin Basulto Martinez: 1 for 4, RBI

Gavin Overstreet: 2 BB, 2 R

Owen Gill: BB, R

Angelo Avila: BB, RBI

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-7, 2-12; Shorecrest 4-3, 9-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, April 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Caleb Braithwaite: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Talan Plane: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 2 BB, R, 2 SB

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 2, 2B

Malcolm Smith: 1 for 3

Ben Webster: HBP, R

Daniel Smith: HBP, R

Caleb Braithwaite: SF, RBI

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Jameson Connolly: 7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Shorewood offense highlights:

Lorenzo Jaramillo: 2 for 3,

Rey Almacen: 1 for 1, RBI

Jameson Connolly: 1 for 3, R

Kanata Barber: 2 BB, 2 R

Calan Sporn: BB, RBI

Max Rojas: BB, RBI

Joey Facilla: BB, R

Finn Liekkio: RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-2, 11-4; Meadowdale 2-7, 3-10

Next game: Shorewood at Meadowdale; Friday, April 18; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Katelynne Wycoff (M) 6-4, 6-4

Micah Crose (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Melinda Lee (S) defeated Claire Yim (M) 7-6, 6-7 (8-6), 6-2

Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Kaiyah Un (M) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Mari Brittle/Bridget Cox (S) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpool (M) 6-1, 6-2

Addy Falkin/Lilah Becker (S) defeated Jaque Rochel/Jordan Desjardin (M) 6-1, 6-2

Kiera Vega/Shinuen Moon (S) defeated Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) 6-4, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Halle Femrite (S) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)

Grace Ross (S) defeated Taylor Simbulan (L) 7-5, 6-3

Abbie Carlson (S) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-3

Katie Rahmn (S) defeated Naomi Aquino (L) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Mylee Lacomb/Addi Bowie (S) defeated Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) 6-2, 6-1

Zoey Halligan/Megan Smith (S) defeated Melissa Seng/Maggie Hesedahl (L) 6-2, 6-3

Poppy Hanson/Teagan Swanson (S) defeated Angelique Lazo/Fatima Garcia Serrano (L) 6-0, 6-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Everett defeated Lynnwood 176-206

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: 31st Annual Burlington-Edison Golf Invitational; Monday, April 21; 8 a.m. at Skagit Golf and Country Club