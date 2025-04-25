High school sports roundup for April 24, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: April 24, 2025 7

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 19-7 (5 innings)

The infielders gathers around EWHS pitcher Helena Marsh (6) after three back-to-back strikeouts to open the game against Lynnwood High School Wednesday, April 23. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Lynnwood High’s Olivia Michaels (8) gets her team’s offense going with the team’s first-base hit.
EWHS’s Noa Gillespie (9) loads up with power before she swings for a base hit in Wednesday’s game against Lynnwood.
The Warriors’ Abby McCorvey (1) steals home before Lynnwood’s catcher is able to tag her.
Lynnwood’s Llanah Palumbo (9) gears up for a big swing to open the game against EWHS.
The Warriors’ Ella Campbell (13) slides to steal second base.
E-W’s Catke Ingails (21) watches the ball prior to her base hit.

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Abby McCorvey: 4 for 4, 2 3B, R, 3 RBI
Abby Tracy: 1 for 1, 2 BB, HBP, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB
Audrey Sommer: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI
Ellie Alderson: 2 BB, 3 R, 3 SB
Helena Marsh: 2 BB, HBP, R, SB
Noa Gillespie: 3 BB, 2 R
Charlotte Hupf: 2 for 3, R, RBI
Amari Davidson-Lee: BB, R, RBI
Zoey Glaros: BB, RBI
Ava Whisenhunt: R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Helena Marsh: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

Lynnwood offense highlights:
Olivia Michaels: 1 for 3, 2 R, 2 RBI
Maya Holden: 1 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Lanah Palumbo: 1 for 3, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Briar Knoth: 1 fo 2, BB
Alliyanha Corleone: 1 for 3, RBI
Maybelline Peterson: 1 for 3
Kaitlyn Perez: R
Zoey Martin: R
Kiera Warner: BB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-1, 11-3; Lynnwood 0-8, 1-13
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Kamiak; Saturday, April 26; 11 a.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0

Cascade offense highlights:
Kodie Rasmussen: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Lauryn Thompson: 2 for 5, 2B, 2 R
Tessa Hahn: 1 for 5, HR, R, 3 RBI
Cienna Cannon: 1 for 5, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB

Cascade pitching highlights:
Mia Walker: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 3, SB
Bri Reyes: 1 for 3
Amaya Johnson: 2 BB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Charlotte Snook: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

Records: Cascade 5-10; Mountlake Terrace 7-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Baseball

Edmonds Woodway defeated Arlington 2-1
No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-6; Arlington 7-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, April 25; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 11-4
No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 4-12; Cascade 3-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 4-3

Singles:
Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Audrey Garcia (K) 6-3, 6-4
Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Mina Chung (K) 6-2, 6-0
Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Megan Booth (K) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
Halima Jammeh (K) defeated Madeline Cruz (EW) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles:
Suah Park/Annemarie Madsen (K) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6
Anna Kim/Julia Amarsaikhan (K) defeated Kendall Asay/Poppy Swenson (EW) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7
Grace Fitting/Ava Oliver (EW) defeated Fatiha Vidarani/Charissa Gee (K) 6-3, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday, April 28; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway tied Mountlake Terrace 213-213
at Nile Golf Course, Par 34

Top individual finishers:
1. Lindsay Curtis (EW) 47
2. Ella Zych-Breymaier (MT) 49
3. Sadie Parker (MT) 50

Boys Golf

Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck
at Battle Creek Golf Course
No results reported

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME