High school sports roundup for April 24, 2025

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 19-7 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Abby McCorvey: 4 for 4, 2 3B, R, 3 RBI

Abby Tracy: 1 for 1, 2 BB, HBP, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB

Audrey Sommer: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI

Ellie Alderson: 2 BB, 3 R, 3 SB

Helena Marsh: 2 BB, HBP, R, SB

Noa Gillespie: 3 BB, 2 R

Charlotte Hupf: 2 for 3, R, RBI

Amari Davidson-Lee: BB, R, RBI

Zoey Glaros: BB, RBI

Ava Whisenhunt: R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Helena Marsh: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Olivia Michaels: 1 for 3, 2 R, 2 RBI

Maya Holden: 1 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Lanah Palumbo: 1 for 3, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Briar Knoth: 1 fo 2, BB

Alliyanha Corleone: 1 for 3, RBI

Maybelline Peterson: 1 for 3

Kaitlyn Perez: R

Zoey Martin: R

Kiera Warner: BB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-1, 11-3; Lynnwood 0-8, 1-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Kamiak; Saturday, April 26; 11 a.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0

Cascade offense highlights:

Kodie Rasmussen: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Lauryn Thompson: 2 for 5, 2B, 2 R

Tessa Hahn: 1 for 5, HR, R, 3 RBI

Cienna Cannon: 1 for 5, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB

Cascade pitching highlights:

Mia Walker: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 3, SB

Bri Reyes: 1 for 3

Amaya Johnson: 2 BB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Charlotte Snook: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

Records: Cascade 5-10; Mountlake Terrace 7-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Baseball

Edmonds Woodway defeated Arlington 2-1

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-6; Arlington 7-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, April 25; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 11-4

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 4-12; Cascade 3-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 4-3

Singles:

Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Audrey Garcia (K) 6-3, 6-4

Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Mina Chung (K) 6-2, 6-0

Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Megan Booth (K) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Halima Jammeh (K) defeated Madeline Cruz (EW) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles:

Suah Park/Annemarie Madsen (K) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6

Anna Kim/Julia Amarsaikhan (K) defeated Kendall Asay/Poppy Swenson (EW) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7

Grace Fitting/Ava Oliver (EW) defeated Fatiha Vidarani/Charissa Gee (K) 6-3, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday, April 28; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway tied Mountlake Terrace 213-213

at Nile Golf Course, Par 34

Top individual finishers:

1. Lindsay Curtis (EW) 47

2. Ella Zych-Breymaier (MT) 49

3. Sadie Parker (MT) 50

Boys Golf

Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck

at Battle Creek Golf Course

No results reported