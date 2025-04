High school sports roundup for April 3, 2025

Boys Golf

16th Annual Everett Golf Invitational

at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Team scores:

1. Meridian 303

2. Lake Stevens 313

3. Meadowdale 317

4. Oak Harbor 321

5. Archbishop Murphy 323

6. Everett 326

7. Ferndale 368

8. Cascade 406

Top individual scores:

1. Tobias (OH) 68

T2. Floyd Villanueva (Meadowdale) 69

T2. Daniel Blankenburg (Mer) 69

T2. Jack Duffy (AM) 69

5. Hugo Ramirez (LS) 71

T6. Isaac Lewis (E) 74

T6. Henry Schuller (OH) 74

T6. Matthew Blankenburg (Mer) 74

Meadowdale next match: Wesco 3A South Tournament; Thursday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Track and Field

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest

at Shoreline Stadium

Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 85-65

Boys team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 97-44

Click here for event results.

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Jackson/Meadowdale/Stanwood

at Everett Memorial Stadium

Girls team scores:

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 80-65

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 98.5-58.5

Jackson defeated Stanwood 112.5-45.5

Boys team scores

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 90-56

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 84-75

Jackson defeated Stanwood 102-57

Click here for event results.

Meadowdale next meet: Birger Solberg Invitational; Saturday, April 12; 10 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood

Click here to read story.

Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Goddard Stadium at Mariner High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Birger Solberg Invitational; Saturday, April 12; 10 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2

Singles:

Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Thea Seckinger (AM) 6-1, 6-0

Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Blanca Prieto-Blanco (AM) 6-2, 6-2

Jackie Fairbanks (AM) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig (AM) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

Jenna Hodson (EW) defeated Marta Taroni (AM) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles:

Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rioja (AM) defeated Grace Fitting/Ava Oliver (EW) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Madeline Cruz/Kendall Asay (EW) defeated Brynlee Wilson/Olivia Leslie (AM) 6-1, 6-3

Aimee Shimooka/Ellie Sadler (EW) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Lizzy Robinson (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m.

Everett defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Aimelie Hovde-Girard (E) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-2, 6-3

Emilia Regan-Bone (E) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-1, 6-4

Tayler Simbulan (L) defeated Meagan McMains (E) 6-3, 6-1

Grace Regan-Bone (E) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles:

Ava Barias/Adeline Tran (L) defeated Dylan Stanford/Sienna Kuehn (E) 1-6, 7-6, 6-2

Sophia Munro/Alice Buchanan (E) defeated Melissa Song/Naomi Aquino (L) 6-3, 6-2

Lydia Hogan/Elexia Hernandez (E) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-4, 6-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Zoe Greenzweig (S) 6-4, 6-2

Lily Haessler (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-3, 6-4

Ally Miner (S) defeated Claire Yim (M) 6-2, 6-2

Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Khaiyah Un (M) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) Mia Halset/Walker Temme (S) 6-4, 6-4

Lauren Kajimura/Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) defeated Jackie Reonal/Umana Junejo (M) 6-3, 6-4

Calla Rihnsmith/Sabina Schoeld (S) defeated Saryna Moua/Bella Partida del Rosario (M) 6-0, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Mignoga (S) defeated Ahna Elseberry (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Jenna Oh (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Shineun Moon (S) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles:

Cally Webb/Addy Falkin (S) defeated Camden Curtis/Sumaya Ali (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Melinda Lee/Mirah Crose (S) defeated Anka Aruinsaihau/Delina Gidey (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Lilah Baker/Ellie Keatly (S) defeated Julia Shteyngart/Alex Robles (MT) 6-0, 6-2