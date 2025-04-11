High school sports roundup for April 9, 2025

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 10-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4; Monroe 2-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, April 11; 4 p.m.

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 1-0 (8 innings)

Glacier Peak offense highlights:

Emmett Brown: 2 for 3, BB, 2B

Atticus Quist: 1 for 4, R, SB

Glacier Peak pitching highlights:

Khristian Prom: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K

C Mueller: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Caleb Braithwaite: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K

Talan Plane: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Records: Glacier Peak 3-8; Meadowdale 2-8

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, April 11; 4 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 12-10

Runs by inning: R- H-E

Lynnwood 0-5-0-1-1-0-3 10- 9- 1

Marysville Getchell 8-1-0-0-1-2-X 12-13-2

Junior Ryder Bowman drove in five runs however it wasn’t enough to overcome a Marysville Getchell eight-run first inning as the Lynnwood Royals lost 12-10.

Marysville Getchell offense highlights:

Finley Howard: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB

John Dragland: 2 for 4, 3 RBI

Cooper Agen: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Ryder Bowman: 3 for 5, 2B, 5 RBI

Lukas Holmer: 0 for 2, 2 BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI

Mathias Castillo Borrero: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R

Douglas McGuire: 1 for 3, HBP, R

Gavin Overstreet: 1 for 3, HBP, R

Owen Gill: 1 for 1, R

Sergio Navarro: 1 for 5, SB

Myles Triplett: 1 for 4, HBP, R, RBI

Kevin Basulto Martinez: R

Isaac Popich: HBP, R

Angelo Avila: HBP

Records: Marysville Getchell 3-9; Lynnwood 0-11

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School