High school sports roundup for March 31, 2025

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 3, BB, 3 R
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Jeremy Perreault: 1 for 3, R
Nolan Valdivia: 1 for 2, 2B, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Owen Meek: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Cole McCourt’s walk-off game-winning single scored Henry Gabalis as the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats scored two runs in the seventh inning for the come- from-behind victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks.
Meadowdale pitcher Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 13 batters.
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-2, 6-3; Meadowdale 0-4, 1-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 14-2
No results reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 6-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-7
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m.
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 12-2
Scoring by inning: R H E
Mountlake Terrace 0-3-1-1-2-5 12-13-2
Shorecrest 1-0-0-0-0-1 2- 2- 2
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Charlotte Snook: 3 for 3, 2 2B, HR, 3 R, 6 RBI, SB
Evie Snow: 3 for 4, SB
Olivia Brown: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, SB
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, R, SB
Bri Reyes: 1 for 3, BB, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SB
Ruby Gilbert: 1 for 3, BB, RBI
Hailey Taron: R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K
Shorecrest offense highlights:
Lucy Johnson: 2 for 3
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 4-2; Shorecrest 0-2, 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m.
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 22-13
No details reported
Records: Marysville Pilchuck 3-2; Lynnwood 1-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-2
Scoring by inning R H E
Stanwood 1-0-1-0-3-1-4 10- 9- 2
Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-0-0-0-2-1 3- 5- 3
Stanwood offense highlights:
Rubi Lopez: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 3B, 5 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB
Taylor Almanza: 2 for 3, BB, RBI
Olivia Dahl: 2 for 4, R
Jemma Lopez: 1 for 4, BB, 2 RBI, SB
Reagan Ryan: BB, HBP, R, RBI, 2 SB
Stanwood pitching highlights:
Megan Stuic: 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 K
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Madeline Jones: 2 for 3, RBI, SB
Ellie Alderson: 2 for 4, R
Helena Marsh: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, RBI
Ella Campbell: BB, R
Charlotte Hupf: R
Audrey Sommer: RBI
Noa Gillespie: 2 BB
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Ella Campbell: 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
Records: Stanwood 6-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Katelyn Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Katarina Moye (MT) 7-6, 2-6, 10-7
Grace Gilman (Mead) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-0
Claire Yim (Mead) defeated Amanda Wangmo (MT) 6-2, 6-1
Khaiyah Un (Mead) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles:
Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Ahna Elseberry (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Jacque Rochel/Jordan DuJardin (Mead) defeated Anka Aruinsaihan/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-2, 7-5
Saryna Moua/Venetia Nguyen (Mead) defeated Kalliope Whalen-Robinson/Alex Robles (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday April 1; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1
Singles:
Vy Bui (L) defeated Thea Seckinger (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Blanca Prieto-Blanco (AM) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-2
Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Jackie Fairbanks (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Taylor Simbulan (L) defeated Mara Taroni (AM) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles:
Ava Barias/Adeline Tran (L) defeated Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rioja (AM) 6-2, 6-3
Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Keira Shander/Brynlee Wilson (AM) 2-6, 7-4, 10-7
Naomi Aquino/Angelique Lazo (L) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Olina Leslie (AM) 6-3, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 1; 3:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2
Singles:
Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Amelia Miller (EW) 6-2, 6-3
Lily Haessler (S) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 6-2, 6-4
Ally Miner (S) defeated Ellie Sadler (EW) 6-0, 6-2
Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Madeline Cruz (EW) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) defeated Mia Halset/Walker Temme (S) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Lauren Kajimura/ Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig/Jenna Hodson (EW) 6-2, 6-3
Poppy Swenson/Ava Oliver (EW) defeated Katherine Mercer/Avery Burns (S) 6-0, 6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 1; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 202-217
at Lynnwood Golf Course
Front 9- Par 33
Top individual scores:
1. Kari Petterson (M) 40
2. Stacey Lee (L) 47
3. Isabella Ocampo (L) 51
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 1; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 1; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
