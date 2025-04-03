Reminder: How would regional fire authority annexation impact my tax bill — try our calculator

This story and our calculator have been updated with revised benefit charge information and levy lift calculation method.

To our readers:

My Edmonds News is providing this tax calculator tool as part of our continuing commitment to accurate, unbiased reporting. We hope that it will help clarify and inform the current debate around proposed annexation into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority, which will appear before voters on the April 22 special election ballot.

— Teresa Wippel, Founder, President and CEO

Central to the controversy surrounding Edmonds’ upcoming vote on whether to annex into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) is the cost to the taxpayer. Answers vary widely depending on whom you ask, and voters are understandably confused.

To cut through the confusion, My Edmonds News has developed a tool that puts your projected regional fire authority (RFA) tax impacts in context with the rest of your tax bill. Fields in red are those that will change under the RFA. Others will stay the same. The purple levy lift field attempts to fold in the impact of property tax increases the city has said it will need to pay for fire and EMS, and/or to mitigate Edmonds’ current budget shortfall. All fields in blue are editable by you, the user.

What this calculator does:

It provides a snapshot of your current 2025 tax breakdown (left column) and compares it with what your tax bill would have looked like in 2025 had the RFA passed in 2024 and been in effect in 2025 (right column). It also gives users the ability to see the tax impact of an anticipated levy lift to come before voters this fall.

What this calculator does not do:

It does not predict how charges will change in 2026 with or without RFA. These will vary with changes in assessed valuation, tax rate changes, changes to the RFA benefit charge, any levy lift by the City of Edmonds, or any new taxes approved by voters or imposed by the Washington State Legislature. While the right and left columns respectively may provide a close approximation of how RFA passage or defeat would affect 2026 taxes, users are cautioned to keep in mind that these variables could significantly change the numbers.

How to use the calculator:

1) Enter your 2025 assessed value in the blue field at the top.

Find your assessed value on your property tax statement or by searching under your parcel number or street address on the Snohomish County Assessors website to access your Property Account Summary page. Also on the Account Summary page is a breakdown of your current taxes indicating tax rates and the amount you pay (about halfway down the page).

2) Not all Edmonds taxpayers live within the Edmonds Port District (see a map of the Edmonds Port District here). If you live in a part of Edmonds that is not in the port district, put a zero in the port tax rate fields (indicated in blue) to remove these from your calculations.

3) With the city indicating that it will almost certainly ask voters for a property tax levy lift before the end of 2025 (see below explanation at the triple asterisk***), the calculator includes fields in both the left and right columns (indicated in blue) for users to enter an amount that would be raised by this additional tax. Note that the city’s 2025-2026 budget documents suggest that it hopes to raise $6 million from a levy lift should RFA be approved by voters, and that if RFA is not approved the city would need considerably more (see triple asterisk note*** below for additional details).

We have put $0.00 in the field as a placeholder, and leave it to the user to fill in the amount they think the city will request to meet its budget needs. The lines below this field will calculate a) the rate required to raise this amount citywide (based on Edmonds’ total 2025 assessed valuation as reported by the county assessor of $15,996,864,784), and b) the impact on your personal tax bill based on the assessed valuation you enter at the top of the calculator.

Other notes and caveats (note asterisks in the calculator):

* The EMS tax rate is calculated by dividing the total taxable value within the district by the amount levied by the taxing district. Both figures usually change annually, so the rate will change annually. For 2025, Edmonds’ regular levy is 0.72458071731 and the EMS is 0.27700910583, totaling 1.00158982314 (these numbers were provided to My Edmonds News by the county assessor and are built into our calculator).

** The RFA benefit charge is calculated by the Regional Fire Authority, not the County Assessor. It is based on the size and fire risk of a home.

In an email to My Edmonds News, the County Assessor explained that the benefit charge is transferred to your tax bill as follows: The County Treasurer provides tax rolls to the RFA, which in turn provides the Treasurer with the benefit charges for all properties on the roll. The Treasurer collects these via the tax bill and passes them through to the RFA.

The RFA sets benefit charges annually. They are calculated based on national standards, building square footage and use category (e.g., residential or commercial). By law, the aggregate benefit charge revenue may not exceed 60% of SCF’s operating budget; for 2025 the charges are set at 7.1% of the operating budget. But this could change in future years.

For residential homes including condos, the charge is calculated on the square footage taken from the county tax rolls. The current (2025) residential benefit charges for some typical home sizes are as follows:

1500 sq foot home: $60.96

2000 sq foot home: $70.39

2500 sq foot home: $78.70

3000 sq foot home: $86.21

As a placeholder in our calculator we are using $78.70 – the benefit charge for a 2500 square foot home. Our readers who live in smaller or larger homes have the option to enter a different benefit charge in the blue fillable field. Be aware that your actual benefit charge could be different.

More details about the benefit charge and how it is determined are available on the RFA/SCF website here.

*** Levy Lift: The City of Edmonds has indicated that it will need to raise its property tax revenue to mitigate the budget shortfall regardless of the RFA vote, and plans to ask voters to approve this additional tax later in the year. Taxing districts are limited by state law to raising these by no more than 1% without a vote of the citizens (this limit was imposed by Initiative 747 approved by voters in 2001 and codified in RCW 84.55.0101). But the city has said that regardless of the RFA vote it will require more than the minimum, explaining that this amount would be smaller if RFA is approved, larger if it is defeated. According to the city, the reason is that if voters turn down the RFA, in addition to mitigating its current budget shortfall the city would need to continue paying for fire/EMS in 2026 at a higher cost. Currently the city pays $12.5 million for these services; in 2026 it would rise to an estimated $21 million. Some elected officials have indicated the city could be driven into bankruptcy should both RFA and the levy lift be defeated.