‘I like the camaraderie’: Here’s what Heroes’ Cafe does for veterans and their families

Several dozen vehicles filled the parking lot at New Life Church in Lynnwood Tuesday morning.

A bumper sticker that reads “If you love your freedom thank a vet” is stuck on one of the cars. On almost every other vehicle, a decal or license plate frame referred to a specific military branch.

Over 100 people met at the church that day for Heroes’ Cafe – where veterans and their families gather to socialize and eat with each other. They meet from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Tuesday every month.

“I like the camaraderie,” Larry Cambronero said. “It’s a good chance to meet people.”

On April 22, guests had access to a coffee station. Different-flavored cookies and other types of pastries were laid on a separate table. Volunteers prepared ham, potatoes and salad for lunch.

Most of the attendees wore hats decorated with pins they accumulated while being in the military. Cambronero had a hat that represented an association he’s a member of: the Bataan-Corregidor Survivors’ Association and Their Families.

Cambronero joined Heroes’ Cafe shortly after its inception in 2017. He didn’t serve in the military, but his father and grandfather did during World War II.

Cambronero lives in Edmonds. Before he retired, he worked at a seafood plant in Alaska and spent most of his summers there. He recalls a time when he ventured out to sea and caught a 25-lb. king salmon.

“I started out cleaning fish in 1973 [and] retired as a vice president,” Cambronero said.

Cambronero joined the Bataan-Corregidor Survivors’ Association and Their Families in 2007 after his father died. He became the association’s commander five years after that, and he is still the commander as of this year.

Founded in 1959, the association has a mini World War II museum at the Filipino Community Center in Seattle that honors Bataan Death March survivors and other veterans.

Heroes’ Cafe does more than host monthly gatherings. Executive Director Gary Walderman said he and his team also work with multiple local organizations to help veterans with housing and food, among other things.

“We don’t do it ourselves. If it wasn’t for our partners, our donors and our veterans, this wouldn’t be happening,” Walderman said.

Heroes’ Cafe coordinates with the Snohomish County Veterans’ Assistance Program so efforts aren’t duplicated. The cafe places homeless veterans into hotel/motel rooms for a few nights, usually before they meet with county staff or go to a job interview.

Heroes’ Cafe spent about $27,000 for hotel/motel rooms last year, Walderman said. If a typical room costs about $100 per night, that amount would equate to 270 nights.

Veteran Outreach Coordinator Mary Lancaster said she keeps in contact with about five or six hotels/motels when veterans need a place to stay. Lancaster also refers veterans to organizations that can help with food, clothing, housing and benefits.

“I keep in touch with them. I call them constantly … just to make sure they are doing these things and helping themselves,” Lancaster said.

Heroes’ Cafe used to be hosted at the Verdant Community Wellness Center on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. Walderman said they outgrew the space and moved to New Life Church about five years ago.

Heroes’ Cafe also offers meals from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the second Tuesday every month at 1207 N. 152nd St. in Shoreline, as well as from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Tuesday every month at 21920 State Route 9 in Woodinville.

Those with inquiries can email americanheroescafe@gmail.com or call 425-770-6381.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.