Impact of artificial intelligence on elections topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable May 5 meeting

Join the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) at its Monday, May 5 meeting for an inquiry into how the emerging science of artificial intelligence (AI) may impact voting in America.

Carey Schroyer, Dean of STEM and director of the Edmonds College AI and Data Science Center. “From Bots to Ballots: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Local and National Elections” will be presented by

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Schroyer will speak on the opportunities, risks and realities of voting in the age of artificial intelligence. She brings extensive experience in higher education administration, strategic planning, budget management and innovative program development. Her role in curriculum and program development includes the launch of impactful courses such as “AI for Everybody” and “AI Ethics.”