Impact of music on films to be explored April 21 at Edmonds Theater

Edmonds College’s Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) is hosting a free presentation, Rosebud to Rocky: Montage Meets Music, at The Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St. at 2 p.m. Monday, April 21.

This CRI event is open to all community members, with popcorn available for purchase. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Brian Boston, a long-time CRI instructor, will showcase film clips with delightful music from beloved movies. He will explore the impact of music on storytelling in films and demonstrate how it influences emotional responses.

The Creative Retirement Institute is a member-driven, self-supporting organization with a mission to provide affordable, quality, lifelong learning opportunities for adults in a supportive environment. CRI has offered classes to students from a variety of communities for three decades. There is no homework and no exams.

Learn more about CRI and its offerings, with classes on a wide range of topics, by checking out the spring quarter schedule at edmonds.edu/cri.