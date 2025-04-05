In Days Gone By: Frank W. Peabody signage discovered

On March 10, we published an article regarding Frank W. Peabody, an early Edmonds enigma, and referenced his last office being located near the corner of 5th Avenue South and Dayton Streets.

This week, as siding was replaced on the west side of what is now an apartment building at 416 Dayton St., an amazing discovery occurred.

Photo of 416 Dayton Street, approximately 80 yards west of 5th Ave S. Photo by Byron Wilkes

As the old siding was removed, the original wooden walls became visible. To everyone’s great surprise, the original painted sign for F. W. Peabody Real Estate and Insurance saw the light of day for the first time in many years.

Although the original wood siding is in poor condition, you can easily see where an original southwest door was situated, as well as possibly a large window to the north. Both openings had been closed up with brown lumber. Five new windows — two upper and three lower — have been added at some time, replacing portions of the original signage.

Due to the condition of the original wood, new siding had to be applied to protect the apartment’s west wall.

In reflection: In my research I found no historical mentions or photos regarding signage on the western side of F.W. Peabody’s office building. So this discovery is truly historical. It makes me wonder what else might be hidden beneath the walls and ground where we live.

Thanks to Julie Mehr, who first alerted us of the discovery.