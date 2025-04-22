In Days Gone By: Ole Christian Sorensen (O.C.) – early first-generation Edmonds immigrant

The first settlers to take up residence in Edmonds were second- or third-generation Americans. Their parents or grandparents had immigrated to the U.S. in the early to mid-1800s, and most often settled on the East Coast or in the Upper Midwest. George Brackett, A.M. Yost, William Kingdon, the Schumacher Brothers and L.C. Engel were children of immigrants. The O.C. Sorensen story is different.

The early days

O.C. Sorensen was born in Hole, Ringerike, Norway in 1862. At 19, he left his family and traveled to the U.S. unattended. After arriving, he traveled to Minnesota where he worked in the logging industry for five years.

In 1887, he married 23-year-old Miss Anna Matilda Thoresen in Moorhead, Minnesota. A year later, the young couple headed west, first stopping in North Dakota for a short time and then traveling to Edmonds, where they arrived in 1889. It is unclear when they arrived, but it is likely that Anna was pregnant with their first child, as they welcomed a son, Ralph Howard Sorensen, on Feb. 1, 1890.

Putting down roots

Demonstrating his blacksmith skills, O.C. soon found work at Currie’s logging camp, which was located a mile northeast of Edmonds. At Currie’s, he would have been responsible for keeping the camp’s logging equipment in good repair and tending to the horses’ shoes and harnesses.

O.C. worked in the camp for three years, supporting his young family and saving his money. In 1892, he left the camp and opened a small blacksmith shop near 3rd and Edmonds Streets in what was then downtown Edmonds. By 1895, he had expanded his operations, hired staff and offered a wide range of fabrication and repair services to the farmers and merchants in the area.

Although he had great success with his business, O.C. and Anna experienced tragedy twice during their first three years in Edmonds, losing two daughters (Lena and Thea) shortly after childbirth.

Success on multiple fronts

O.C.’s commercial operations were well established by 1900, and Anna had successfully given birth to a second son, Otto Nordahl. With his family growing, O.C. and his family moved into a large, two-story, wooden-framed house on 6th Avenue near Main Street.

While his business was thriving, O.C. became active in civic affairs. He became a recognized leader in community welfare activities, working as a member of #165 Edmonds Free and Accepted Masons and being elected as a city councilmember in 1902.

Given his varied responsibilities and other potential business opportunities, O.C. realized that he needed to free himself up from the day-to-day operations of the blacksmith shop. In spring 1902, O.C. entered a partnership with W.C. Rynearson, another talented Edmonds-based blacksmith. Rynearson took over the daily duties, which allowed O.C. to tend to his civic duties as well as explore other business opportunities.

In the autumn of 1902, O.C. located a property and a stand of timber northeast of Echo Lake where he could build a shingle mill and transport the shingles easily to the Edmonds waterfront.

By summer 1903, the mill had been completed, and contracts had been negotiated with the landowners, which allowed O.C. to harvest and process the timber north of Echo Lake toward Lake Ballinger.

Author’s note: The immediate Echo Lake area was primarily marshy, and timber close to the lake was sparse due to prior controlled burns conducted by Indigenous people.

By all records, the shingle mill operation was highly successful. O.C. ran the daily operations in the mill’s early days. Several articles in the Edmonds Tribune-Review documented O.C. was traveling to the mill regularly, supervising operations.

Back in Edmonds, the Sorensen Blacksmith shop had continued to expand under the capable management of W.C. Rynearson. With O.C. and W.C. Rynearson’s skills, they were able to expand their offerings from fabrication and repair of metal wheel rims, ploughs and logging chains to candlesticks and custom silverware. The building had been expanded again by 1905, and additional blacksmiths had been hired.

Author’s note: In 1905, O.C. and Anna (ages 43 and 41) welcomed their fifth child, Edna Marie Sorensen, into their family.

In 1906, W.C. Rynearson decided to strike out on his own, establishing his own blacksmith shop on the northeast corner of 5th and Main Street. O.C. stepped back into a leadership role at the shop while maintaining an active role in the shingle mill.

In late 1907, O.C. sold the Echo Lake mill to Arthur Mowat, a prominent businessman in Edmonds.

Returning to Edmonds and multiple business interests

Departing from the Echo Lake operation, O.C. continued to be involved in the shingle mill business until 1918. He already owned shingle mills in Redmond and Stanwood. The Edmonds Tribune-Review reported that O.C. ’s oldest son, Ralph, was running the Stanwood operation in 1916.

Around 1910, O.C. sold his interest in the blacksmith shop, possibly because he realized that automobiles would soon become the preferred mode of transportation, replacing horses and buggies.

In 1914, while still working in the shingle mill industry, O.C. became a major shareholder of the State Bank of Edmonds and worked as its vice president for more than a decade. After retiring, he acted as a director of the bank until his death in 1934.

While working for the bank, O.C. took on the responsibilities as a director of the Edmonds Telephone Company, assisting the fledgling telephone company with its daily operations.

The Sorensen children grew and received their education through the Edmonds School District, of which O.C. was a large supporter.

The later years

In the mid- to late 1920s, when O.C. and Anna were in their early 60s, they built what was described as a beautiful home on 3rd Street, where O.C. spent lots of time tending to his yard and garden.

O.C. passed away suddenly on May 2, 1934. According to his obituary, which appeared in the Edmonds Tribune-Review on May 4:

“People of Edmonds were saddened Wednesday morning to learn of the sudden passing of O.C. Sorensen, a pioneer of this city. “Mr. Sorensen had suffered a slight heart attack Sunday, but improved somewhat, and on Wednesday morning was attending to his usual duties. After feeding his chickens he entered the house and complained of not feeling well. Dr. Kretzler was summoned, and although all possible aid was given, he passed away at 8:30.” O.C. was 72 when he passed. His obituary concluded: “In all the years of his residence here, Mr. Sorensen has maintained a deep interest in the welfare and progress of the community, contributing much to its upbuilding and prosperity. He will be greatly missed”.

In reflection

O.C. Sorensen was one, if not the first, of many first-generation immigrants to arrive in Edmonds. As a young couple, he and his wife traveled westward to make a new life for themselves. O.C.’s work ethic was typical of so many of the early settlers. From a successful businessman on multiple fronts, to city councilmember, community leader and family man, he set a strong example for those around him and his family.

Anna Sorensen lived in Edmonds for 16 years after O.C.’s death and was affectionately known as “Grandma” Sorensen.

The oldest son Ralph worked at Quality Shingle Mills until his death in 1943 at age 53.

Otto, the younger son, was named Edmonds Postmaster on July 1, 1936 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The Edmonds Post Ooffice had five employees at the time of his appointment. The post office had more than 40 employees at the time of his retirement in 1962.

Edna, the daughter, married Dr. Loren Cleveland in 1939 and died unexpectedly from an asthma attack at age 35.

Thanks go to the Sorensen family for their assistance in researching this article. Thanks also to the Edmonds Historical Museum and the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society for their assistance. Finally, thanks to Richard Chung, who assisted in researching the Sorensen mill at Echo Lake.