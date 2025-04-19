In incident that began in Edmonds, man arrested after standoff in Shoreline Thursday

A domestic violence incident that started in Edmonds just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday April 17, turned into a hours-long standoff in Shoreline’s Ballinger neighborhood, Shoreline Area News reported.

The incident began in a vehicle in the 23300 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds, police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure told My Edmonds News Saturday. After the vehicle pulled over, the victim and two children were left at that location and called 911 as the male suspect drove away.

At around 5 p.m., Edmonds police determined that the suspect was at a location in Shoreline’s Ballinger neighborhood at 12th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 201st Street. He was armed with at least one knife and threatened violence if any police approached, Shoreline Area News reported.

Over the course of several hours, officers and negotiators communicated with the suspect, using bullhorns.

The King County Crisis Negotiation Team and Mental Health team was on scene to help. King County sent two SWAT teams in armored vehicles. SWAT called in Shoreline Fire Department medics to standby.

Ultimately the subject surrendered with only self-inflicted injuries.

He was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. Thursday and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for domestic violence and other offenses.