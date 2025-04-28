Interested in running for local office? Candidate filing week is May 5-9

The filing period for those interested in becoming a candidate for office opens Monday, May 5. Here’s what you need to know about filing to run for election in Snohomish County:

Online (Preferred method): Click this link 8 a.m. May 5 to 5 p.m. May 9

In person: File at Snohomish County Elections 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. during filing week

Email: Send a Declaration of Candidacy to candidates@snoco.org 8 a.m. May 5 to 5 p.m. May 9

Fax: Send a Declaration of Candidacy to 425-355-3444 8 a.m. May 5 to 5 p.m. May 9

By mail: Mail Declaration of Candidacy to Snohomish County Elections, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. M/S 505, Everett, WA 98201. Must be received between April 21 and May 9.

(According to Snohomish County Elections, some offices file with King County Elections or the Office of the Secretary of State as noted in the Candidate Guide.)

Candidates may file for only one office, with the exception of Charter Review Commissioner.

Candidates may withdraw from office until 5 p.m. May 12 by returning a Withdrawal of Candidacy form.

Once you publicly announce your candidacy or organize a campaign committee, you have two weeks to make a formal declaration of candidacy with the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

Positions open in the My Neighborhood News Network coverage area are listed below. You can find a complete description of the various offices, applicable filing fees and definitions for the various terms of office at this link.

Snohomish County Council

County Council District 4, 4-year regular term

Snohomish County Charter Review Commission

County Charter Review Commissioner District 3, 1-year regular term

County Charter Review Commissioner District 4, 1-year regular term

Brier

City of Brier Mayor, 4-year regular term

City of Brier Council Position 1, 4-year regular term

City of Brier Council Position 2, 4-year regular term

City of Brier Council Position 3, 4-year regular term

City of Brier Council-at-Large 2-year regular term

Edmonds

City of Edmonds Council Position 1, 4-year regular term

City of Edmonds Council Position 2, 4-year regular term

City of Edmonds Council Position 3, 4-year regular term

City of Edmonds Municipal Court Judge, 4-year short and full term

Lynnwood

City of Lynnwood Mayor, 4-year regular term

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1, 4-year short and full term

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2, 4-year regular term

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3, 4-year regular term

City of Lynnwood Council Position 5, 2-year unexpired term

City of Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge, 4-year regular term

Mountlake Terrace

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1, 4-year regular term

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2, 4-year regular term

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3, 4-year short and full term

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4, 4-year regular term

Woodway

Town of Woodway Mayor, 4-year regular term

Town of Woodway Council Position 1, 4-year regular term

Town of Woodway Council Position 3, 4-year short and full term

Town of Woodway Council Position 4, 2-year unexpired term

Edmonds School District

Edmonds School District No. 15 Director, District 2, 4-year regular term

Edmonds School District No. 15 Director District 4, 4-year regular term

South County Fire Regional Fire Authority

South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority Commissioner District 1, 6-year regular term

South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority Commissioner District 3, 6-year regular term

South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority Commissioner District 5, 6-year regular term

Water/Wastewater District

Alderwood Water & Wastewater District Commissioner Position 1, 6-year regular term

Alderwood Water & Wastewater District Commissioner Position 2, 2-year unexpired term

Alderwood Water & Wastewater District Commissioner Position 5, 6-year regular term

Olympic View Water District Commissioner Position 1, 6-year regular term

Hospital District No. 2

Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 3, 6-year regular term

Port of Edmonds

Port of Edmonds Commissioner District 1, 4-year short and full term

Port of Edmonds Commissioner District 3, 4-year regular term

Port of Edmonds Commissioner-at-Large Position 5, 4-year short and full term.