Interim tree ordinance moved to April 21 council agenda

The Edmonds City Council on Tuesday night briefly discussed, but didn’t make a decision on, an interim ordinance proposed by Councilmember Susan Paine that would prohibit the removal of landmark trees on private property. Instead, the council agreed to move the ordinance to the April 21 council agenda to allow time for further discussion with community members along with potential amendments.

The purpose of the interim regulation is to provide temporary protection for existing trees while the council works on a permanent regulation governing the removal of landmark trees. The proposed ordinance defines a landmark tree as having a diameter of 30 inches or more at breast height, which Paine said during the meeting is 4.5 feet above the ground. The interim ordinance would provide exemptions for trees which have already been vested through the permitting process, along with trees that have been deemed hazardous or a nuisance.

The council passed an emergency six-month ordinance in March 2021 that prohibited the removal of landmark trees — at that time, such as tree was defined as greater than 24 inches in diameter at breast height — from any private property unless those trees were deemed hazardous. The idea behind the ordinance was to give the council time to work on additional, more detailed tree regulations to be included in city code. However, that temporary ordinance expired before work was completed.

Several community members spoke in support of the interim ordinance during the council’s public comment period Tuesday.

Passing such an ordinance “will be a huge relief to those of us who value majestic trees in our community,” said Georgina Armstrong. “Without them, Edmonds will not be as beautiful as it should be, but just another city with not enough trees.”

Gayla Shoemake told the council that not many old-growth trees remain in Edmonds, “and we really should be leaving them to our next generation. It is in your power to do so.”

Janelle Cass, a former member of the Edmonds Tree Board, offered a different viewpoint during her commentary. “When policies are rushed or overly punitive, they can backfire,” Cass said. “I personally know of at least 10 large trees that were cut down before the previous interim ordinance went into effect preemptively by people who were afraid of costly fines or simply resentful of unclear restrictions the development.”

In other business Tuesday, the council learned more about city code updates being developed for utilities located on the city right of way, The proposed updates aim to streamline the city’s process for working with utilities and ensuring that permit conditions are met.

City Engineer Rob English said staff plans to distribute a draft code to utility providers for their review and comment, and hopes to return to the council with a final draft in about six weeks.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked if the code update has any opportunities for revenue generation. City Attorney Jeff Taraday replied that updated code will include recommendations for “fairly significant fines” for utilities who are not in compliance.

You can see the complete right of way presentation here.

The council also received an update from Acting Police Chief Rod Sniffen on the three camera programs the police department is overseeing: school-zone speed enforcement and red-light camera enforcement — both provided by Verra Mobility — and a Flock license plate reader system. Of particular interest was information Sniffen shared about the red-light cameras that have been installed at two intersections: 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99, and 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way.

The cameras — which operate around the clock — were turned on Friday, March 28, but there will be a 30-day warning period before tickets are issued. “In the first 28 hours that they were operating, we had 665 violations,” Sniffen said. He said he reviewed the data and “there’s always two violations every cycle of the lights.” That volume is significantly higher than the violations produced by the city’s school zone enforcement program, which is been in operation for more than a year. The school-zone cameras operate for approximately one hour a day — before and after school — and the average number of violations ranges from 24 to 25 “every couple of days,” he added.

Sniffen also explained that every potential violation is reviewed by the vendor for accuracy. The vehicle license is then enhanced and registration data is added. Trained Edmonds police officers then review and approve the violation, which results in a $145 ticket.

The volume of red-light camera violations “is going to create a challenge for us,” Sniffen said, adding that the police department may have to pay overtime to ensure it has enough trained staff to review the tickets before they are issued.

The third EPD camera program uses Flock Safety technology, which can identify vehicle license plates in an effort to deter crime, particularly vehicle theft. The solar-powered cameras can be placed along major roadways and in parking lots, residences and commercial properties. Law enforcement agencies subscribed to Flock Safety can access a cloud-based database to track stolen vehicles or those involved in criminal activities, monitoring their movements in and out of specific areas or entire cities.

Sniffen said that Flock cameras are in the permitting stage, with a plan to deploy all of them at the same time.

Councilmember Jenna Nand raised a concern about whether the license plate readers could be used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to track the movements of undocumented immigrants, citing a recent report in the Guardian newspaper about an incident in New York state.

“We do not share our data with anybody that’s not using for legitimate law enforcement purpose, and ours is very specific to what we use it for,” Sniffen replied. “It’s enumerated in our policies as well how we use the data. I do know that the data cloud itself and all the data is secured.” Nand pressed the issue further, noting that in the New York state case, the company in question went behind the backs of local law enforcement and chose to share the information with ICE anyway.

Councilmember Chris Eck weighed in on the matter as well, requesting that Sniffen have a conversation with the company, “to express our opinions on what they should share or not share, and tighten up contract language around their ability to share it with entities we would not like to share it with.”

Another item on the council agenda was the annual report from Aaron Walls of Walls Law, which has provided the city with prosecution services since July 2023. Walls said his firm is addressing the backlog of cases that the council expressed a concern about earlier. He is also looking to hire a second attorney to assist in the firm’s work, although so far hasn’t been able to fill the position.