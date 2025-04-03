Join the conversation about Regional Fire Authority April 7 with pro, con perspectives

The April 22 special election ballots will be arriving in mailboxes later this week, asking voters whether Edmonds should join the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA). If you are still on the fence about how to vote, My Edmonds News is hosting an RFA Conversation event starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 7 at the Asian Service Center, located in the Northern Seattle Grace Church on the first floor of 22727 Highway 99, Edmonds. This is just south of the 99 Ranch Market complex.

The event is moderated by My Edmonds News founder Teresa Wippel and will include two speakers — Adam Cornell, who is supporting the proposed annexation of Edmonds into the RFA, and Jim Ogonowski, who is opposing it. The format will be a discussion with Ogonowoski and Cornell covering 10 topic areas agreed upon by both speakers. It will also include a Q&A period with the audience.

Doors open at 6 p.m. April 7 and the discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. The Asian Service Center is located at 22727 Highway 99, with parking located behind the building. For those who can’t attend in person, the event will be video recorded and available for viewing on YouTube

“The goal is to facilitate a discussion between the two speakers about major areas of concern raised by both sides regarding the proposed annexation of Edmonds into the Regional Fire Authority,” Wippel said. “What are their solutions? Where do they agree and disagree?”

There will be audience questions, asked by those attending. Participants will be chosen at random — using a ticket system — among those with questions.

Each group — pro and con — will be provided a table at the Asian Service Center for further discussion with voters both before and after the event.

Here’s the format:

There will be a 30-second self-introduction by each speaker. A coin toss will determine who gets to go first, then speakers will alternate with each question. Each speaker will be allocated three minutes for a closing statement, followed by Q&A from the audience.

Attendees who want to ask a question will be invited to place a ticket in one of two boxes – pro and con — as they arrive and during the conversation portion. During the Q&A, the moderator will draw a ticket, alternating between the pro and con, and ask the person holding that ticket number to come to a microphone.

Rules for those selected to ask and answer questions:

– The question itself must be asked in 15 seconds, and it can be directed to one or both speakers. It will be timed. Please note that you must ask a question, not present statements of support or opposition. “You have 15 seconds, so make it count,” Wippel said.

– Do not ask questions that have already been addressed during the conversations.

– Speakers’ answers are limited to one minute each. The answers will also be timed.

“I am looking forward to having a constructive dialogue, as well addressing voters’ questions to help them make an informed decision about this important issue,” Wippel said.

A reminder that you can read all of My Edmonds News coverage on this issue in our Regional Fire Authority section here. And a reminder of our own online calculator here, which reporter Larry Vogel developed to put your projected regional fire authority tax impacts in context with the rest of your tax bill.