Just in time for Mother’s Day: Edmonds-Woodway HS parent staff group launches flower basket fundraiser

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Parent Staff Organization (PSO) has kicked off its annual Hanging Flower Basket Fundraiser, a vibrant way to support local students while brightening porches and patios just in time for Mother’s Day May 11.
Available now through April 25, these lush, locally grown 12-inch baskets come in a variety of colorful combinations and are perfect gifts for moms, neighbors, teachers — or yourself. Baskets are $45 with $20 from each basket sold going directly to help the PSO support teacher classroom grants, fund essential student activities, provide scholarships, and sponsor staff appreciation events.
Order online and pick up at the school on Friday, May 3.
Order now at vwfundraiser.com/org/ewhspso
More info at ewhspso.org
