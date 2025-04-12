Karen Miller: Former member of Snohomish County Council, Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission

Karen Miller

Karen Miller, who resided in Mountlake Terrace, WA nearly 70 years, passed peacefully and unexpectedly on Friday, April 4, 2025. Karen was born in Jordan, MN on January 4, 1933, to Walter and Fae Trost. After working a summer in Yellowstone, Karen followed her good friend, Jeanette to Seattle to visit Jeanette’s cousin Jim Miller. Jim & Karen married on May 1, 1954, and raised 6 children in Mountlake Terrace.

Karen successfully combined her family, career and active public life. She was very involved in CYO sports for many years, including coaching many teams. When her own three daughters showed an early interest in sports, Karen was one of several parents who successfully pushed the Edmonds School District to deepen its commitment to girls’ athletics. She served for several years on the Terrace Library Board and was the first female appointed to the Terrace Planning Commission where she served for 6 years including a term as chair. In 1978 Governor Ray appointed Karen to the Board of Trustees of Community College District 5, which at the time included Edmonds and Everett. When the colleges split, Karen was reappointed to the Edmonds board, where she served for many years and met some of her dearest lifelong friends. Karen chaired the board 4 times and was also very involved at the state level of community colleges.

In 1992, Karen was appointed by Governor Gardner to fill the vacant position on the Snohomish County Council. She successfully ran twice and retired from that job in January of 1998. Karen chaired the county council twice and, at the time, was only the second woman president of the Washington State Association of Counties. Her work as a trustee and councilwoman led to her receiving the prestigious Maybell Chapman Award in 1997 for her contributions to life in South Snohomish County. In 1997 Karen began her volunteer service with the state Housing Finance Commission board. In 1999 Governor Locke appointed Karen as chairwoman of the commission, a position she held until 2020. She was passionate about finding affordable housing solutions for first time home buyers as well as seniors and cherished the relationships she built locally and nationwide to help fund these projects. Karen “retired” from her final volunteer position at the age of 89 when she left her position with the Snohomish County Public Defenders Association board in 2022. She served on this board for over 20 years, and it encapsulated her passion and vision to work for those who are often underrepresented.

Karen loved to travel, read, watch sports and enjoy a glass of good red wine. She enjoyed numerous trips nationally and abroad with Jim, but mostly she loved spending time with her family. She was happiest when her house was bursting at the seams with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all their friends. Karen & Jim spent their first 30 years of married life chauffeuring their 6 kids to practices and contests all over town, and were permanent fixtures at the Hawk Dome for the 17 years their kids attended Mountlake Terrace High School. They continued their role as super fans supporting their grandchildren at their events as well as continuing to attend their adult children’s contests as they participated in adult leagues.

Karen was predeceased by her husband Jim, her siblings, Kenny (Betty) Trost, Judy (Jim) Laube, Jane (Tony) Pauly and brother-in-law John Sharf, as well as nephews Joel & Paul. She is survived by her children Mike (Lynne) Miller, Dawn (Kevin) Grout, Mark (Barb) Miller, Susie Miller, Julie (Mike) Stroncek, John (Heidi) Miller, as well as her 8 grandchildren, Jacki, Zach, Devan, Josh, Markie, Alejandro, Leland & Skyler, and 5 great grandchildren, Kash, Mark, Ellis, Juliette & David, and nieces and nephews, Eric, Kim, Nancy, Steph, Sara, Ann, Jason, Amy & Dan. The family would like to thank Karen’s bonus son & daughter, Bobby & Bonnie who did so much for her and Marlys who provided incredible care and companionship to Karen 2-3 days a week for the last year and a half.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Karen on Friday, May 9, 2025, at The Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace, 6:00-7:00pm for social hour, which will include light appetizers/dessert & beverages. Program/speakers at 7:00pm and more social time afterwards.

If you’re inclined to memorialize Karen, donations can be made to Edmonds College Foundation, Plymouth Housing or Foundation for Edmonds School District-Jim & Karen Miller Scholarship.