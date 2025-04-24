Keep Edmonds Vibrant hosting second community forum April 30

The newly formed Keep Edmonds Vibrant organization is hosting its second community forum from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 at Frances Anderson Center, Room 115, 700 Main St.,Edmonds. Attendees will be asked to discuss what does a vibrant Edmonds look like to you, both now and in the future?
Building on the momentum from the group’s first workshop April 16, Keep Edmonds Vibrant leaders said they will share important budget updates and discuss ideas for generating sustainable revenue. “Whether you’re a returning participant or attending your first event, your input is crucial to shaping our city’s future,” the group’s announcement said.
RSVP here to secure your spot—space is limited due to venue capacity.
