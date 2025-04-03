Learn about ways to help your community during Edmonds Waterfront Center volunteer fair April 12

Visit the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, to connect with local and regional nonprofits and advocacy groups. This outreach event aims to link enthusiastic volunteers with impactful organizations, the Waterfront Center said.

“It is a powerful image of our community’s robust network of nonprofit arts organizations, service clubs and providers,” said Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.

Entry is free. Participants include:

American Red Cross

City of Edmonds

Companis

Cascadia Art Museum

Clothes For Kids

Creative Retirement Institute

Edmonds Arts Festival

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Edmonds Food Bank

Edmonds in Bloom

Edmonds Lions Club

Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates

Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store

Edmonds South Snohomish Historical Society and Museum

Foundation for Edmonds School District

Homage Senior Services

Kiwanis Club of Edmonds

Lake Ballinger Center

Museum Summer Market

MSHH Donor Closet

My Neighborhood News Network

North Sound Bicycle Advocates

Northwest Neighbors Network

Pilchuck Audubon Society

Rotary Club of Edmonds

SHIBA and Medicare Benefit

Snohomish/Island County Sierra Club Group

Sound Salmon Solutions – Edmonds Stewards Program

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.






