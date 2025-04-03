Learn about ways to help your community during Edmonds Waterfront Center volunteer fair April 12

Visit the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, to connect with local and regional nonprofits and advocacy groups. This outreach event aims to link enthusiastic volunteers with impactful organizations, the Waterfront Center said.
“It is a powerful image of our community’s robust network of nonprofit arts organizations, service clubs and providers,” said Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.
Entry is free. Participants include:
American Red Cross
City of Edmonds
Companis
Cascadia Art Museum
Clothes For Kids
Creative Retirement Institute
Edmonds Arts Festival
Edmonds Center for the Arts
Edmonds Chamber of Commerce
Edmonds Driftwood Players
Edmonds Food Bank
Edmonds in Bloom
Edmonds Lions Club
Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates
Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store
Edmonds South Snohomish Historical Society and Museum
Foundation for Edmonds School District
Homage Senior Services
Kiwanis Club of Edmonds
Lake Ballinger Center
Museum Summer Market
MSHH Donor Closet
My Neighborhood News Network
North Sound Bicycle Advocates
Northwest Neighbors Network
Pilchuck Audubon Society
Rotary Club of Edmonds
SHIBA and Medicare Benefit
Snohomish/Island County Sierra Club Group
Sound Salmon Solutions – Edmonds Stewards Program
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.
