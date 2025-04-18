LETI and Unidos to host Cinco de Mayo celebration May 4

The Lynnwood-based Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) and Unidos invite the public to their Cinco de Mayo celebration from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the LETI Training Center, 9930 Evergreen Way, Building Y, in Everett.
There will be a mariachi band, dancing, piñatas every hour, lunch and more.
RSVP here.
