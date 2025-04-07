Letter to the editor: $36 trillion in debt…and growing

Editor:
We, dearly, love the standard of living we enjoy. To maintain this standard, we have put $36-plus trillion on our children’s credit card, and are on schedule to add another $2T this year.
How much is a trillion?: It would take over 31 thousand years to reach one trillion seconds! (You can look it up.) The interest alone has now exceeded $1T.
So, when someone tries to help correct this idiocy, the good citizens of Edmonds get out their marching shoes, vulgar signs and call people a fascist!
Let’s all go key a Tesla.
Cliff Ruthrauff
Edmonds
The national debt skyrocketed under the last administration and continues to grow, with the current administration on track to add even more—leaving future generations to bear the burden. At some point, we have to ask: Who’s actually working to fix this?
Regardless of party, if our state’s members of Congress aren’t willing to make tough financial decisions, maybe it’s time to look for fresh leadership. A sustainable future requires real solutions, not more of the same.
Happy to sit for coffee and discuss this further—these are conversations worth having.
Cliff, Your brief comments are spot on. The actions of last Saturday are hopelessly misguided and self righteous. The good citizens of Edmonds would do well to study the differences between the Germany of 1933 and the United States of 2024(or 2016). The War Guilt clause, stabbed in the back theory, huge indemnity (finally paid off in 2010) and runaway inflation and unemployment are just a few examples.And the quickest way to lose your credibility is to compare Donald Trump(or any American president) to a monster like Adolph Hitler.(Are you listening Rick Steves?)
