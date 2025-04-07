Letter to the editor: $36 trillion in debt…and growing

Editor:

We, dearly, love the standard of living we enjoy. To maintain this standard, we have put $36-plus trillion on our children’s credit card, and are on schedule to add another $2T this year.

How much is a trillion?: It would take over 31 thousand years to reach one trillion seconds! (You can look it up.) The interest alone has now exceeded $1T.

So, when someone tries to help correct this idiocy, the good citizens of Edmonds get out their marching shoes, vulgar signs and call people a fascist!

Let’s all go key a Tesla.

Cliff Ruthrauff

Edmonds