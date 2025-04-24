Letter to the editor: About those citizen volunteers at the Edmonds Marsh…

Dear Mayor Rosen:

I have brought up to you before about the attempts that the volunteer group Edmonds Stream Team have made to restore stream channels for salmon recovery within the Edmonds marsh. The leader is Joe Scordino; he tells me that there has not been any communication from your office to allow the group to continue the work there. This is quite sad, especially after touting the “volunteer secret sauce” in your mayoral campaign.

Please let me know if there can be some breakthrough since almost two years ago, to allow us access to the marsh property again.

I wrote a very similar letter June 15, 2023 to then-Mayor Mike Nelson (see link here), which includes a comment from then-mayoral candidate Mike Rosen that included the following:

“I believe that volunteerism is the secret sauce in our country and even more so here in Edmonds. It bogles my mind that people wanting to serve need to beg the city to offer their time, talent and sweat equity to improve our community. As a city we should be working as hard as possible to unleash the human potential we have in Edmonds and make it easy for volunteers to sign up for projects and opportunities. Surely a creative solution can be found. Perhaps a small group of volunteers could help find a solution?”

It would seem that a creative solution is beyond the grasp of this administration so far.

Respectfully,

William Alexander