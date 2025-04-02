Letter to the editor: Being a firefighter in ‘my hometown’ — a dream come true

Editor:

It was 1994, three years after returning from the Navy, that my dream of becoming a career firefighter came true. I was hired by the City of Edmonds, where I had grown up and previously served as a volunteer firefighter.

My first day as an Edmonds firefighter, I met Mayor Laura Hall, and you’d probably guess I was greeted with a hug. In Edmonds, a hug from a mayor or anyone was common – a treasured reminder of this special place.

A firefighter swears an oath to serve and protect the community, even if it means sacrificing their life. Firefighting is filled with people who want to serve others. In over 31 years of service to Edmonds, I have answered thousands of calls. It has been an honor to help my neighbors.

In 2009, Edmonds faced financial difficulties, similar to now. The city approached the firefighters’ union with an opportunity to prevent layoffs. Fire District 1, now South County Fire, had offered to contract fire service to Edmonds and hire the city’s firefighters. I considered possible layoffs for our younger firefighters with families, and my decision became clear. I soon learned that joining South County Fire, and moving toward regionalized fire service, was the right decision. It saved many jobs and the city’s budget. This model has given stability to fire service throughout southwest Snohomish County.

I love Edmonds. It’s a dream come true to serve the people of Edmonds. I hope to continue doing just that.

Todd Anderson

Assistant Chief, South County Fire