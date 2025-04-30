Letter to the editor: Citizen’s Planning Board public hearing – are you listening?

Editor:

The hearing concerning Residential Zoning (4/23/25) drew a full house with 18 diverse, longtime residents who spoke passionately about the negative residential impacts (increased building heights, lot coverages and density) of the proposed code update. The first, Kim Bayer-Augustavo, chair of the Architectural Design Board, became a de facto keynote for the hearing. Sixteen presenters, including former Planning Board and Housing Commission members, strongly endorsed her comments.

Residents identified where staff is going well beyond state requirements in implementing the new law and is countermanding its own Director’s (Shane Hope) specific instructions in doing so. The director instructed staff to “keep code simple and non-controversial, within parameters of state statutes. Retain all setbacks, heights, required lot coverages for existing districts, allowing two housing units per lot.”

A summary of comments:

Next couple of Planning Board meetings will be their most important ever.

Most residents are not happy with the current status.

Related decisions will impact Edmonds for generations.

Implement only the minimum state requirements; do not exceed them.

Don’t allow Edmonds to become a developer’s dream and a resident’s nightmare.

Developers, not residents, are the ones getting the City’s ear.

Don’t Ballardize Edmonds.

Retain tree canopy, open spaces, and views.

Infrastructure inadequacies will be exacerbated, e.g. the sewage treatment plant.

Proposals require 3D maps/images to visualize the extent of the impact.

Reduced parking will increase traffic congestion and decrease safety.

The new units will be market rate, not affordable.

The EMC 2024 Community Survey cited overdevelopment as a concern.

Larry Williamson

on behalf of Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds