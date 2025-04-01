Letter to the editor: Edmonds voters face decision on fire and EMS

Editor:

Residents of Edmonds, who we have proudly served for 15 years, face a decision April 22 on the future of your fire and emergency medical services (EMS).

South County Fire, a regional fire authority (RFA), has provided these important services to you since 2010 under a contract with the city. Now you will decide whether to annex into the RFA, joining Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Brier and Mountlake Terrace.

My role is not to tell you how to vote, but to share facts so you can make an informed decision.

Here are some facts on annexation:

– The City of Edmonds determined it’s the lowest cost option to maintain your current level and quality of emergency services, with the same firefighters serving you now.

– It means residents would pay South County Fire directly for fire and emergency medical services starting in 2026, instead of paying taxes to the city for these services.

– It gives residents a direct vote on fire and EMS ballot measures, which is not currently possible. Edmonds residents would also be able to run for the Board of Fire Commissioners.

– Annexation brings a robust system of emergency response beyond Edmonds’ borders.

Seniors, low-income households and people with disabilities will maintain any exemptions you have through the county if annexation is approved.

Whatever your decision April 22, we want you to know we love serving the Edmonds community.

You can find more information on our website at www.southsnofire.org/EdmondsFireEMS.

Your Fire Chief,

Bob Eastman

Fire Chief, South County Fire