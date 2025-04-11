Letter to the editor: Hands off our parks

Editor:

Last week, members of Edmonds City Council and the mayor’s office attempted to characterize the public as misinformed regarding the sale of our parks. The public knew we were being gaslit and that the parks were at risk and today we have irrefutable evidence to prove it. Thanks to a public records request to the city, we know that Mayor Mike Rosen has been planning behind our backs to sell our parks since at least early February. Vivian Olson stood in the very park she hoped to sell and promised my neighbors and I that she had not been approached by a developer. An email dated Feb. 3 proves they were. Not only that, but they have been putting in motion plans to sell the parks as if a foregone conclusion.

We are at a fork in the road where we decide whether we are going to allow dishonest city leadership to go unchecked or whether we are going to say no to backdoor shenanigans and take a stand. We need to come together to save our parks and the integrity of our city.

I have set up a public drive to disseminate the documents I’ve received. I expect more will be rolling in. You can review them yourself at this link: https://tinyurl.com/Saveedmondsparks

Please show up at city council chambers on Monday, April 21 at 6 p.m. to tell the council and mayor, shame on you, hands off our parks.

Chelsea Rudd

Edmonds