Letter to the editor: Join Israelis and Palestinians fighting for peace April 29

Why can’t they (the Jews and Muslims, particularly in Israel) just get along?
In the Ottoman Empire – (basically) they did! Read more here.
Currently, even Israelis and Palestinians who have fought each other, do get along and want to live together!
You are invited to attend the 20th annual event presented by Combatants for Peace, April 29, 2025. Visit www.cfpeace.org and look under the Ceremonies tab to register for both: 20th Israeli-Palestinian Joint Memorial Ceremony and 6th Joint Nakba Remembrance Ceremony
“Combatants for Peace is a grassroots movement of Israelis and Palestinians working together to end the occupation and bring peace, freedom and safety for all people between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean sea. Committed to joint nonviolence since our inception, we use civil resistance, education and other creative means of activism to transform systems of oppression and build a free and just future based in collective liberation.”
Victor Eskenazi
Mountlake Terrace
The author needs to have a firmer grip on history. Under the Ottomans and other Muslim govts, Jews and other non-Muslims had to live in the subservient state of Dhimmi or Dhimmitude: Dhimmitude is the Islamic system of governing populations conquered by jihad wars, encompassing demographic, ethnic, and religious aspects of the political system. The term was coined by Bat Ye’or in 1983 to describe the legal and social conditions of Jews and Christians subjected to Islamic rule. It refers to the second-class status of non-Muslims living in Muslim-majority countries where laws favor Islamic norms and practices. Is that getting along? Also, why are there no or almost no Jews living in Muslim-majority states? Care to explain?
