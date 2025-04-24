Letter to the editor: Learn how to make a positive community impact at Edmonds Food Bank open house April 27

Editor:

The chaos and uncertainty penetrating the news cycle has gifted me, and many in my circle, with an almost daily sense of anxiety and angst. The known and the unknown seems like a scary place. This has led me to spend time reflecting on my responsibility as a citizen of my community and my country.

Martin Luther King said “This country will not be a good place to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in. I have found among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.”

Earlier this month, the Edmonds Food Bank served over 1,400 families in one week. If you are like me and looking for a way to make a positive contribution to the community of Edmonds, I invite you to attend an Open House at the Edmonds Food Bank. Food insecurity is unfortunately very real in Edmonds, and an amazing group of giving staff and volunteers are working hard to help members of our community who are struggling.

The Edmonds Food Bank is located at 828 Casper St.. and the Open House is Sunday, April 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kathy Hare

Edmonds

Edmonds Food Bank volunteer and board chair