Letter to the editor: Let’s look beyond status quo strategy for delivering fire service

Editor:

Almost all the opinions/comments of alternatives for providing fire and emergency medical responses in Edmonds focus on variations of the same status quo strategy for delivering those services:

– Joining the South County Fire-Regional Fire Authority (SCF/RFA)

– Entering a new one-year contract with SCF/RFA

– Restarting an independent Edmonds fire/emergency service

– Joining a different RFA with other municipalities

All share the same strategy: maintain current stations, equipment, and staff that do what they have done in the same way they have done it in the past, and responses.

There has been little or no discussion of changes in the nature and frequency of emergencies (the frequency of fire emergencies is way down, and the frequency of medical emergencies is way up), how much more quickly resources can arrive at the emergency, and opportunities for cross-training of personnel between fire, medical and police personnel)that were not considered in the past.

In the 1960s and 1970s there was much discussion of the Public Safety concept, the idea that through more cross-training, where resources are deployed and how those resources are utilized, we can achieve better efficiencies and the more effective use of those resources. One example, if still the case: the same number and types of vehicles are deployed every time there is a fire alarm even though about 90% of alarms are false.

Maybe it’s time to resurrect the Public Safety idea.

Larry Fuell

Edmonds