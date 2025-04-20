Letter to the editor: My ‘Hands Off’ speech and 19 organizations making a difference

Another rousing rally Saturday in Edmonds! Thanks to the Hands Off folks for organizing.

I promised in my speech to post a list of organizations working to protect democracy.

I know, after 50 years in community organizing, that most people hate confrontation. The bullies of the world count on them to not put up a fight. But bullies are never content with what they have. Each power grab makes it that much harder to reverse the march towards totalitarianism. Instead of wringing our hands and ignoring the news, our job is to sign up with the Resistance. What do you care the most about? Is it the environment, homelessness, health care, equal rights and protections for all, government accountability, parental leave, to name just a few. They are now all at risk.

So, start talking to your neighbors and coworkers if you aren’t already. Find common ground. Build community where you live, work or spend time. Volunteer and donate to organizations that are working to protect and defend our democracy.

If you are employed with a firm, non-profit, school, health care facility or belong to a labor union, bring them information about how to connect with others in this effort. Whether it’s joining in a lawsuit, getting out the vote, taking out ads, donating to organizations, our collective efforts will be the most powerful.

Here is my speech and link to 19 organizations that are making a difference and even bigger impact as they start speaking with one voice.

Maggie Fimia

Mountlake Terrace