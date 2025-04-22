Letter to the editor: Residents — it’s time to fight back on excessive growth

Editor:

Edmonds Planning Board should not approve the Edmonds staff recommendation of exceeding the state requirements for adding density.

Please speak up at Wednesday’s Planning Board meeting at 6 p.m. so they do not approve the staff’s recommendations to go above and beyond the state mandates for Edmonds.

As a six-year member of the Architectural Design Board (ADB), our members work hard to keep Edmonds “the gem of the Puget Sound” as it was clearly stated in our past Comp Plan. Why would you want to accept what the planning staff is proposing, which will be a “developer’s dream and a resident’s nightmare”? It will soon just be staff and developers that will be creating the future look of Edmonds.

It appears that city staff and majority of Planning Board appointees are currently showing more concern for the state than for protecting the quality of life in Edmonds. Edmonds Planning Board should not accept the city’s proposal, which would:

– Allow 30-35’ building heights (instead of 25′)

– 45% lot coverage, which eliminates more green space and trees (we’re allowed 35%)

– Decrease setbacks (not required)

– Allow three units per lot (state only requires two)

– Impact all residential within 1/2 mile of the Hubs greater than the Hubs themselves. Why would you want this?

Please speak up for adopting only the minimum density requirements.

Kim Bayer-Augustavo

Edmonds