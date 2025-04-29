Letter to the editor: Stop planned overdevelopment of our neighborhoods

Editor:

Last week’s Planning Board meeting was a packed house, with speakers requesting that the board and staff only implement the state’s minimum requirements to comply with housing legislation due June 25. Citizens clearly voiced they want to prevent negative environmental impacts and overdevelopment of our neighborhoods.

Ending the meeting, members of the planning staff and board addressed the residents and stated the minimum requirements were being considered. This is not true. The staff and board just listened to over 50 minutes of resident input and didn’t recognize that the proposed 30-foot building heights and 45% lot coverage exceeds minimum requirements. Planning Board, why are you not listening to the citizens you represent? And why are you not recognizing that staff is proposing smaller setbacks, larger heights and lot coverages, less green and more cement than Edmonds needs at this point?

The Interim Planning Director guidance provided to the mayor and council stated that building heights and lot coverage would not change; however, Brad Shipley, planning staff, stated there would be increases to both. Staff proposed 30-foot building heights within walking distance of mixed-use areas and transit. Staff proposed 45% lot coverage for developments for residential units – this exceeds the current 35% lot coverage that’s authorized by the current ADU code. Citizens need to unite to stop this now. Please attend the public meeting (open house) this Thursday, May 1, 6 p.m. at City Hall to better understand the biggest issue that will impact Edmonds for generations to come.

Kim Bayer-Augustavo

Edmonds