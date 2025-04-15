Letter to the editor: Time to speak up about hubs and centers in your neighborhood

Editor:

Heads Up Edmonds Residents!

Are you aware the Edmonds City Council will be voting soon on changes to your neighborhood that will significantly impact your everyday life!!!

Neighborhood hubs and centers are being proposed in nine different neighborhoods. These hubs and centers proposed will bring in multifamily and commercial buildings (multiple stories high) in your lovely single family home neighborhoods! The neighborhoods being considered are: Five Corners, Westgate, Firdale, the Medical District, North Bowl (by Portofino’s), Maplewood, East Seaview, West Edmonds Way and South Ballinger.

Are you excited about more traffic, more people and multiple story buildings planted right where you live? If not, do something. It’s urgent to speak up. Remember, many voices shut down the proposed interconnection that was proposed to go right over our lovely Brackett’s Landing beach area?

This situation is urgent. We need many voices to shut down these hubs and centers.

Now is the time to get involved! Speak up at the Edmonds Council meetings and the Edmonds city planning meetings. Write letters to all the Edmonds City Councilmembers. Talk to your neighbors! Go on the City of Edmonds website and type in Hubs and Centers in the search bar and get familiar with what is being proposed.

The time is short! Proposals and decisions are being made now in preparation for a June 2025 deadline.

Your very concerned neighbor,

Peggy Mann

Edmonds