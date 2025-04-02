Longtime owner passes the torch at Harbor Square Athletic Club

There’s a new owner of Edmonds’ favorite gym, as the final details were inked this week transferring ownership of Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club to the Bay Club Company. Based in San Francisco, Bay Club operates 27 clubs in California, Oregon and Washington, including PRO Club Bellevue and PRO Club Seattle.

It’s been 40 years since Jack Tawney and his partners opened HSAC in Edmonds with 800 charter members, adding it to their family of clubs (which today stands at nine) that started in Coeur d’Alene, and eventually spread to Montana – and Edmonds. During that time HSAC has grown to be more than just a place to get and stay fit, work out, swim, play tennis and most recently get caught up in the pickleball craze – it’s a bright thread in the fabric of the community, a place to meet friends, make new ones and be motivated to make lifetime fitness part of your personal lifestyle.

But for Tawney, it’s time to move on.

“I love the Harbor Square club,” he said. “It’s how I make my living and support my family. But in this industry you have to keep refreshing – you’re doomed if you don’t. And it just seemed like the right time to take one of our clubs off the table.

“I can’t say enough good things about Edmonds,” he continued. “Right now our membership stands at around 11,000, and we’re seeing like 2,000 members come through each day. And for many it’s more than a place to work out – it means a lot to be able to come down, say hi and communicate with other people. Over the years we’ve tried to be a good neighbor and a vital part of the community, and that’s included donating to Edmonds College, the Edmonds Center for the Arts and the Waterfront Center. We feel pretty strongly that we need to do that.”

Add to that Tawney’s desire to spend more time with family and grandkids, and the decision was clear.

To help members with the transition, Bay Club Executive Vice President for Acquisitions Victor Woo has been in town and holding meetings for members to ask questions and get information about the new owners and their plans. He promises that – at least for immediate future – members will not see a lot of change, and that includes the staff.

“We’re really happy with the team here,” Woo said. “We rehired every single employee on the team including the general and operations managers — the same people you’ve been dealing with before. You’re gonna be dealing with the same general and operations managers, the same tennis director, the same group exercise director, the same fitness instructor.

“I’m not here to take over the club,” Woo continued. “I am here to help Tyce and Trent [general and operations managers, respectively] and their leadership team to create an environment that allows us to make a smooth transition. I don’t anticipate that it’s going to be any different. We have the same people running it, and our expectations are very minimal, particularly in the first year.”