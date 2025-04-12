Longtime State Rep. Phyllis Gutiérrez Kenney honored by WA Senate

The Washington State Senate on Thurday passed a resolution honoring former 46th District State Rep. Phyllis Gutiérrez Kenney, who now lives in Edmonds.

Senate Resolution 8646 recognized Kenney “for outstanding contributions to public service, education, health care and economic development.”

Raised in Wapato, Washington, Kenney was the daughter of Mexican migrant farmworkers and spent her early years laboring in the fields of Eastern Washington. “From a young age, she witnessed the struggles of farmworkers and was inspired by her father’s passion for helping others, leading her to a lifelong commitment to social justice and public service,” the resolution stated.

In 1967, she cofounded The Latino Association, which launched volunteer programs providing educational and child care services for migrant children. That effort later evolved into the Washington Citizens for Migrant Affairs, now known as Inspire, securing federal funding for child care centers across Eastern Washington.

Kenney was also instrumental in founding the Educational Institute for Rural Families in Pasco, Washington, and the Yakima Valley Farmworkers Health Centers, addressing critical health and education needs in underserved communities.

In 1976, she transitioned to Seattle to work for the Employment Security Department, where — as assistant commissioner — she advocated for workforce development and employment equity. She also served as president of the Washington State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where she championed and advocated for opportunities for small, women- and minority-owned businesses.

In 1997, Kenney was appointed and subsequently elected to represent Washington’s 46th Legislative District in the House of Representatives, “serving with distinction for 16 years until 2013,” the resolution stated. While in the Legislature, Kenney chaired the Community Development and Housing Committee and served on multiple committees addressing education, labor and economic development, “always prioritizing the needs of working families and historically marginalized communities,” the resolution said.

Kenney was a staunch advocate for expanding access to higher education, sponsoring legislation to allow branch campuses to offer four-year degrees, providing in-state tuition for undocumented students, and establishing Opportunity Grants to support low-income students in high-demand fields. She also played a pivotal role in the passage of the REAL Hope Act, also known as the Dream Act, and championed the Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training Program, which was nationally recognized as a model for workforce and ESL education.

“Her legacy of leadership, resilience and dedication to equity continues to inspire generations of public servants, advocates and community leaders,” the resolution said.