Lynnwood Rotary Club announces March Career & Technical Education Student of Month 

The Lynnwood Rotary Club has recognized Terina Papatu, a senior at Mountlake Terrace High School, as the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Month for March 2025.

Nominated by her journalism advisor Vincent DeMiero, Papatu is an exceptional student who has been an integral part of the journalism program at Mountlake Terrace High School throughout all of her four years. Last spring, she was selected to represent the state of Washington at the prestigious Free Spirit Conference in Washington, D.C. — a competitive program that brings together the nation’s most promising young communication and media students.

Her list of accomplishments include receiving a top 10 national nomination — twice — in the National Student Press Association Editorial Leadership Best of Show competition. She made history as the first person of Samoan descent — and the first Pacific Islander — to serve as editor-in-chief of The Hawkeye and TheHawkeye.org.

In addition, Papatu works as a social media intern for the My Neighborhood News Network.

The Lynnwood Rotary Club also noted Papatu’s ability to connect with others. A true “people person,” she has earned the genuine admiration and respect of her peers. Her warmth, leadership and positive presence make her not only an outstanding journalist but also an invaluable member of the school community.

The Lynnwood Rotary Club’s CTE Student of the Month program honors students excelling in Career and Technical Education Pathways. These programs prepare students to be college and career ready, offering opportunities to earn college credit, explore career interests, and meet graduation requirements in areas such as art, English, health, math and science. Students are selected for their achievements, strengths, and potential to succeed in their future endeavors.