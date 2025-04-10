Mayor Rosen addresses budget gap, RFA issues during Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting

Nearly 100 people gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday evening to hear Mayor Mike Rosen answer questions about the city’s budget crisis and the proposed annexation of Edmonds into the Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

Similar to the mayor’s state of the city address last month, Rosen highlighted how the city’s expenditures have grown by 44.9% over the past four years while revenues increased by 27.8%. The highest increase is for insurance, which has risen by 39% in one year ($558,000). Other major cost increases include utilities ($34,000) and fuel ($28,000).

Rosen pointed out that under state law, all cities in Washington state are limited to raising property taxes by 1% a year. “That 1% represented $107,000. That’s not even one-fifth of the increase for the insurance,” he said. “So even when the state [Legislature] talks about [allowing property tax increases to rise] 3%, that still doesn’t pay for the increased insurance. That’s part of the problem. So it is a setup for a slow death.”

State Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate last week proposed allowing local governments to levy a property tax increase of up to 3%, removing the current 1% cap.

As another example of rising costs increases, Rosen said that he discovered two weeks ago that the city would be facing a substantial increase for using software that hosts four city servers. Edmonds was paying about $2,041 for three years of use.

“We got a bill that said, yeah, it’s going to be $30,000 for one year because [the software company] got acquired by this conglomerate that controls 80% of the market, and that’s what they’re going to charge now,” Rosen said.

Rosen said in the last three years, the city had overestimated how much revenue it would generate, leading to significant budgeting issues when actual income fell short of projections. To balance the 2024 budget, which was created in 2023, the city council depleted the city’s reserves and also relied on remaining federal ARPA funds and savings assumptions. This led the council to approve a budget with an $800,000 deficit, Rosen said.

When other factors are included in the budget equation, the City of Edmonds had a $20.4 million deficit in early 2024.

The city is also facing a backlog of maintenance and repairs of public buildings, sidewalks, ramps and other infrastructure that would cost the city more than $800 million, based on a 2018 study.

In addition, the city needs to pay back an internal loan of $6 million in two years, starting in 2026. To address the budget shortfall, the city has employed a number of cost-cutting measures, including staff reductions, furloughs and not filling open positions.

Rosen pointed out that the city has a lower number of full-time employees per 1,000 residents than other cities with similar populations. In 2005, Edmonds had 273 full-time employees compared to 236 in 2024.

“We terminated people. We asked individuals if they would be up for retirement, and some did,” he said. “We did furloughs again…but it took 12 different steps to get there. So the actual savings was $1.8 million.”

Rosen then discussed the proposal now before voters that asks whether Edmonds should annex into the RFA. Edmonds had been contracting with the RFA (also known as South County Fire) but at the end of 2023, South County Fire exercised a two-year cancellation clause — and the contract will expire at the end of this year.

The mayor said that after examining several options for providing the city with fire and emergency medical services (EMS), the Edmonds City Council determined that annexing to the RFA is the lowest cost option to maintain the city’s current level of service.

If Edmonds were to restart its own fire department, it would need to buy rolling stock – such as fire trucks – and other equipment, train a full staff for eight months to one year, and maintain the fire buildings and equipment.

Rosen estimated that the startup cost for a new fire department would be $30 million, and the annual cost of running the department would be about $21 million. If voters reject the RFA annexation, Edmonds would need to write an additional $8.9 million check to fund fire services at the current level on top of the $12.1 million that the city is already paying. The fire services contract is projected to surge from the current $12.1 million to about $21 million.

Following his remarks, Rosen and South County Fire Chief Bob Eastman answered questions from more than a dozen people in the audience and online. They included the following:

Q: In your recent state of the city address, you [Rosen] said that our financial problems are more than just paying for fire and paramedic services. Since there’s been so many questions, why not take a year, sign on to an extension of our current contract and explore other options during that time?

Rosen: “So I shared with you the options we explore, and I’m not sure what other options might exist beyond the ones that I talked about because, you know, just continuing to contract, finding somebody else to provide a service…I don’t know what else to add to that. And as I shared with you the immediate impact that’s going to be something like $15 million if we wait a year, and I don’t know what would be different at the end of that year.”

Q: Why can’t Edmonds pursue separate service for EMS from fire? (Based on data that 84.1% of the calls in 2024 is for EMS)

Eastman: “We have a base number of firefighters you need just for the fires that happen, and so could you have less firefighters? Maybe a couple. I would say that you look at agencies that have it split. Everett is a prime example. The City of Everett has Northwest Ambulance as their private ambulance. And if you look at their 2025 budget, they’re $1.86 per $1,000 to the fire service. The agencies that do bring in a non-fire based system to do their transports, the fire department still goes [on a call]. It’s still the first to arrive on the scene, and it’s the private ambulance that does the transport.

Q: In 2022, the Parks, Recreation and Open Space report says that by 2035, Edmonds will need an additional 125 acres of parks and open space to accommodate our population. Based on the city’s own written proposal, isn’t that contrary to the stated goal for the city to consider selling the Frances Anderson (building) and other properties?

Rosen: “So I think in their [the parks] report, it also talked about that was an incredibly aspirational number. So there’s that, but I’m not gonna disagree because, as I’ve said, I like green spaces, and I would have liked to have been in a position to work. The second is that if we’re going to talk about green spaces and open spaces, [and the need for an additional] 125 acres, I could argue that South County Par — which is in our city limit — is like 108 acres there. We also have Esperance Park, which isn’t counted [because it’s owned by Snohomish County]. We also have churches and schools with green spaces and play areas that we also do not count. If we’re going to talk about green spaces and [have] access to them, I think we should be more inclusive.”

Rosen said that having green and open spaces is not just about acres per 1,000 people but also about equity and accessibility. “We have areas in this city that if you were to map it out in terms of how far people have to walk, there are areas that aren’t going to show up,” he said. “They’re park deserts where we just don’t have any [parks], and that’s wrong.”

Q: I get where you can cut [in the budget]. Once you’ve done that, what are the other revenue sources? Because we all want the sidewalks, we all want the police department, but we gotta be able to afford to pay for it.

Rosen: “On May 9, the council will be having a retreat, and hopefully we’ll be rolling up our sleeves and going into some of them [the revenue sources] more. We have not been at market rate. We have a number of fees that we [have charged for] a really long time. So in some cases, it’s like parks. Some of their programs have not been necessarily competitive. They introduce programs now that only cover their complete cost of staff and overhead. So we’re making sure that those do cover their costs instead of having to be supported.”

Rosen said the city is also looking at the fees the city is charging and is also considering higher impact fees for transportation and parking. “There’s like 100 [fees]. None of them are enough to get us out of this. But together they spread it, and they all help, which would reduce, hopefully, the need to put all the weight on the property tax,” he said.

Q: How do you see us balancing the budget? It seems like we’re going to be forever in the hole. So how do we even make sense of this as citizens without like itemized line budgets?

Rosen: “I do believe we are going to get out of this. So certain things have to happen first, and then it’s what are the things we can delay again or do differently for a while. The Frances Anderson Center, just the HVAC system in there is a $9 million problem. For those people who love swimming outside, your sports pool [at Yost Park] is getting close to its end of life, and I think it’s 2030. It’s [about] $27 million in cost of replacement. So these are all choices now.”

Rosen said that capital projects can be funded by bonds, but the “day-to-day stuff” such as police, fire and parks, is paid through the general fund. While “the big projects on our streets don’t necessarily come from the general fund,” the mayor said, items like paving and ADA ramps do. “The elected officials everywhere in the country want to get reelected. So they’re not going to be the ones who say we need more taxes, and this is what it’s really costing. And what they do is kick the can down the road, and that ends now. This is what it costs. This is our problem.”

Rosen said he believes that the City of Edmonds is “more fiscally alert now” than in the past in terms of understanding the city’s finances. “And now [the city is] empowered to make these kinds of choices, and we’re using things like budgeting by priorities,” he said. “And at some point, we’ll have metrics where we can be held accountable. We’re going to have to figure out the revenue streams to pay for. And those are the choices that we make, and if we can’t fund it, something’s got to go or we shut it down for a long time until we can open it again.”

You can watch the video recording of the event here.