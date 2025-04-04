Reminder: Mayor Rosen to speak at Edmonds Civic Roundtable April 7

Join the Edmonds Civic Roundtable for a discussion and Q&A with Mayor Mike Rosen at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Rosen on March 20 delivered his annual state-of-the-city speech, outlining many tough financial decisions facing Edmonds. He has proposed additional cuts to the 2025 city budget, along with details of a staff reorganization, combining the work of some departments and appointing a top-level city administrator.

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is a nonpartisan group dedicated to civil community discourse. At its April meeting, the roundtable will hear additional comments from Rosen and will offer residents the chance to ask questions about the budget and other city issues.

Edmonds voters this year will be asked whether to join South Snohomish County’s Regional Fire Authority, whether to raise city property taxes in a levy lift, and to vote for three open city council positions. Throughout the coming months, ECR said it will continue to work to provide opportunities for community engagement on these and other important topics impacting the city.

There is no charge to attend but registration is requested in advance here as space is limited:

The event is being sponsored by Teresa Simanton Real Estate Broker at Compass Real Estate.