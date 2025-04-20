More demonstrations in Edmonds Saturday

Posted: April 19, 2025 10
Bob M. of Edmonds participates in the rally at the corner of Highway 99 and 205th at the Edmonds/Shoreline border Saturday. Organizers say about 600 people attended. (Photo courtesy Shoreline-based Everyday Activists)
Edmonds-based European travel guide Rick Steves speaks during the rally Saturday afternoon at Civic Park in downtown Edmonds, which drew hundreds of people. (Photo by Carl Zapora)
Demonstrators made their way to the Edmonds waterfront Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Ron LaRue)

Demonstrations against the Trump administration continued Saturday both in downtown Edmonds and on the Edmonds-Shoreline border at Highway 99, organized by the group 50501. The group’s slogan is “50 Protests. 50 States. 1 Movement.”

