More opportunities to get your regional fire authority questions answered

Opportunities abound to learn more about Regional Fire Authority (RFA) annexation this weekend and next week.

Northwest Civic Circle on Thursday announced the final installment in its online RFA discussion series: A Q&A session with members of the South County Fire Commission from 7-8 p.m. Monday, April 7 via Zoom. South County Fire Commission Chair Jim Kenny and fellow commissioners Micah Rowland and Ed Widdis will be on hand to answer questions submitted by residents.

Two other events related to RFA annexation are scheduled for the same evening: My Edmonds News is hosting an RFA Conversation event starting at 6:30 p.m. April 7 at the Northern Seattle Grace Church on the first floor of 22727 Highway 99, Edmonds. And Mayor Mike Rosen will be appearing at the Edmonds Civic Roundtable at 6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Both of those events will be video recorded for those who can’t attend.

Ballots for the April 22 special election asking whether Edmonds should annex into the RFA were mailed to voters Thursday, according to the Snohomish County Elections Office.

“The evening of Monday, April 7 will be a jam-packed evening of community meetings centered around Edmonds city leadership and the upcoming RFA special election,” said Northwest Civic Circle founder Alicia Crank. “Thank goodness that technology allows everyone to be able to watch and listen beyond the actual meeting times. We are also taking questions from community stakeholders ahead of time that can be asked during the discussion, so you can still participate even if you can’t do so in real time.”

Community members can register and submit questions, pro or con, ahead of the fire commissioners discussion by visiting www.nwciviccircle.org/events/edmonds-rfa-discussion-with-scf-commissioners.

In addition, the City of Edmonds is hosting two more meetings about RFA annexation:

– Saturday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W.

– Thursday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall (121 5th Ave. N.)

The city has more information on the ballot measure at edmondswa.gov/RFA_info. Or email RFAinfo@edmondswa.gov.

My Edmonds News has archived its coverage so far on the RFA issue, including both news and opinion pieces, and that is available here.