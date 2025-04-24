Murder Mystery Night at the Edmonds Historical Museum April 26

Stop by the Edmonds Historical Museum Saturday, April 26 for the unveiling of a new artifact that attracts a high-profile cast of actors. Can you help unravel the mystery when things go awry?

Tickets to the murder mystery include the interactive event, access to museum exhibits (including some artifacts not usually on display), snacks and drinks included. Fancy dress is encouraged but not required.

There’s a family friendly session from 4-5:30 p.m., and an ages 16-plus session from 6:30-8 p.m.

Tickets are available here.