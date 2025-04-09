Neil Tibbott to speak at next Conversation with Council event April 23

Scheduled from 7:45-9 a.m. Wednesday, April 23 at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

The Civic Roundtable presents these events so the community can get to know their councilmembers in an informal setting. Tibbott will explain the new committee structure the city council is using to organize its work.

Join for breakfast or a cup of coffee. There is no charge for the event but RSVP as space is limited by emailing simanton@comcast.net.