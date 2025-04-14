North Sound Church offering free marriage course starting May 2

North Sound Church is offering a free seven-week marriage course from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays, May 2-June 13.
Dinner and child care are provided. RSVP at 425-778-9800 or email finny@northsoundchurch.com. The church is located at 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.
