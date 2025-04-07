NW Civic Circle’s April 7 discussion with South County Fire Commissioners postponed

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Northwest Civic Circle’s online discussion with South County Fire Commissioners set for Monday, April 7 has been postponed.
Organizer Alicia Crank says the event will be rescheduled for another date and time in the near future.
