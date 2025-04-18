Ocean Annie Crawley to headline Earth Day celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center April 22

Award-winning filmmaker, photographer and ocean advocate Annie Crawley, also known as Ocean Annie, will be the keynote speaker for an Earth Day Celebration from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The free event will feature a special multimedia presentation, Our Power-OurVoice-Our Planet, that Crawley created for the community. It is a dynamic journey into the history of Earth Day, together with inspiring success stories of nature’s resilience to encourage action. Incorporating lessons she’s learned working with humpback whales and more of nature’s creation, Crawley spotlights the beauty of our world as well as science and community-driven efforts to restore and protect it.

“Earth Day celebrations connect us to our natural world all around the globe. Coming together as a community allows us to embrace what we can do to create lasting change for future generations right here,” Crawley said. “When we protect our backyard, we protect our community and ourselves. We must be the voice for nature and embrace our interconnection.”

The evening will focus on how people can live in balance with the environment, and Crawley will encourage guests to dive deeper into their relationship with nature.

In addition to the keynote, more than a dozen local environmental organizations will host exhibit tables, offering resources and opportunities for guests to get involved and take action in the community. They include the Orca Network, Sound Salmon Solutions, Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates, Sno-Isle Sierra Club, Sealife Response+Rehab+Research aka SR3, and Edmonds Underwater Park Stewards.

Event Schedule:

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Keynote Presentation: Annie Crawley, 6-7 p.m.

Exhibitor Tables: Open until 8 p.m.

This free community event is open to all. Seating is limited. RSVPs are encouraged, though walk-ins are welcome on a space-available basis. Reserve your seat via Eventbrite.

The event will offer subtitles and closed captioning for guests who are deaf or hard of hearing. Assistive listening devices are also available for checkout or connection via smartphone.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.