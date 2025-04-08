On video: Regional Fire Authority Conversation about April 22 ballot measure

Representatives of the pro and con sides of an April 22 ballot initiative before Edmonds voters met on April 7 to discuss the merits of Proposition 1, and to answer questions from the audience. The measure would annex Edmonds into the Regional Fire Authority.
Ballots have been mailed to voters and are due back no later than April 22.
A recap of the April 7 event will be posted soon.
You can read all of My Edmonds News coverage on this issue in our Regional Fire Authority section here. And a reminder of our own online calculator here, which reporter Larry Vogel developed to put your projected regional fire authority tax impacts in context with the rest of your tax bill.
Learn more about Proposition 1 from the City of Edmonds here. Learn more about opponents’ arguments against the measure at Edmonds Can Do Better.
